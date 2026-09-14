IAF Team bids farewell to Egypt after breathtaking aerial displays at El Alamein

Cairo, Sep 15 (IANS) The Indian Air Force’s Sarang Helicopter Display Team bid farewell to Egypt on Monday after captivating Egyptian skies with breathtaking aerial displays at El Alamein International Air and Space Exhibition, said the Embassy of India in Egypt.

“‘Ma’a Salama, Egypt!’ After captivating Egyptian skies with breathtaking aerial displays at El Alamein International Air and Space Exhibition, the Indian Air Force’s Sarang Helicopter Display Team bids farewell to Egypt. Taking with them memories of the warmth, friendship and cheers of the Egyptian people. Until we meet again!” the Embassy stated on X.

The aerial display of the Sarang Helicopter Display Team with the Pyramids of Giza in the backdrop brings together India’s flying prowess and Egypt’s timeless heritage, reflecting the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Thursday.

“From the skies above Giza. The majestic Pyramids of Giza provided a spectacular backdrop as the Sarang Helicopter Display Team flew a four-helicopter formation of ALH Dhruv, showcasing precision, discipline and Indian aviation excellence. The aerial display beautifully brings together India’s flying prowess and Egypt’s timeless heritage, reflecting the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations,” the IAF stated on X.

Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, visited the Sarang Display Team in Egypt and interacted with the contingent.

“Strengthening camaraderie, building bonds. Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command, visited the Sarang Display Team at the 2nd Edition of the El Alamein International Airshow, Egypt. An interaction with the contingent and the exchange of mementoes marked the occasion, as Air Warriors shared their experiences of representing India on the global stage,” the IAF wrote on X.

The team reached Egypt to participate in the second edition of the EI Alamein International Airshow at EI Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8 to 10.

"The IAF Sarang team is the world's only five-helicopter display team. The team will showcase precision, professionalism and flying skills through a series of meticulously choreographed displays. This marks another significant milestone in international engagements by the Indian Air Force, reflecting growing defence and diplomatic ties between India and Egypt," the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

"Flying the indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, the Sarang team is renowned for its demanding formation manoeuvres, close-proximity flying and synchronised aerial sequences," it added.

–IANS

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