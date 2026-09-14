PM Modi offers prayers at Piyush Goyal’s residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Prime Minister performed the traditional puja and sought the blessings of Lord “Shri Ganesh” for the well-being of all.

Sharing photographs from the visit on social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Went for Ganpati Darshan at the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless everyone!”

The images showed him propitiating the idol of Lord Ganesha during the ritual.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha — revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of new beginnings — is being celebrated across the country with traditional fervour. Devotees install idols in homes and public pandals, offer prayers, perform aarti, and prepare festive delicacies such as modaks.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt greetings to the nation. In a separate post, he said, “Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all my fellow citizens. May this sacred festival of darshan and worship of the remover of obstacles infuse new energy and fresh enthusiasm into everyone’s lives. May all endeavours succeed through His divine blessings, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of constant progress—this is my prayer.”

He also shared a devotional verse praising Lord Ganesha, ending with the traditional chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid obeisance before the idol of Lord Ganesha at Goyal’s residence on the same day.

Earlier, the Vice President had offered prayers at Maharashtra Sadan in the national capital.

Political leaders from various parties joined celebrations across India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai, while other leaders visited temples and community events to seek blessings and extend greetings to the public.

The festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, typically lasts for 10 days and concludes with the immersion of idols on Anant Chaturdashi.

Across the country, homes and public spaces resonated with the spirit of devotion, community participation and festive enthusiasm as people prayed for wisdom, prosperity, happiness and the removal of obstacles in the year ahead.

--IANS

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