UP govt's push for mushroom farming helps rural women earn up to Rs 10 lakh annually

Lucknow, April 14 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to promote alternative agriculture and women-led entrepreneurship are transforming rural livelihoods, with mushroom cultivation emerging as a lucrative avenue for income generation.

A notable example is Pappu Devi, a resident of Bhadohi district, who has broken away from traditional farming practices to build a successful mushroom cultivation enterprise, earning between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh annually.

In regions like Bhadohi, where agriculture has long been centred around conventional crops such as wheat and paddy, Pappu Devi's journey reflects a shift towards innovative and high-value farming practices.

With support from the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), she ventured into mushroom farming -- a decision that has significantly improved her family's financial condition.

The Rural Livelihood Mission, implemented by the state government, is increasingly becoming a lifeline for women in rural areas by promoting self-employment and financial independence.

Through structured training, technical guidance, and financial assistance, the initiative is enabling women to explore non-traditional income sources.

Pappu Devi began her venture with an initial investment of around Rs 2.5 lakh from her personal savings and an additional loan of Rs 50,000.

With technical support from Development Alternatives and guidance under UPSRLM, she started mushroom cultivation on a small scale. Over time, her efforts have expanded into a sustainable and profitable business.

Her success story goes beyond personal achievement. By creating employment opportunities for other women in her village, Pappu Devi has contributed to strengthening the local rural economy. Several women are now engaged in various aspects of mushroom production, from cultivation to packaging and marketing.

Pappu Devi's model has also inspired self-help groups (SHGs) and rural women across the region to adopt similar ventures. Her journey underscores the potential of government-backed schemes in driving grassroots entrepreneurship.

Speaking about her experience, she emphasised that with proper training, financial support, and determination, women in rural areas can achieve substantial success in self-employment.

Officials note that such initiatives are part of a broader push by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to diversify agriculture, enhance rural incomes, and empower women economically.

Mushroom farming, in particular, is being promoted as a low-investment, high-return activity suitable for small-scale farmers and women entrepreneurs.

As more women take inspiration from success stories like Pappu Devi's, the Rural Livelihood Mission continues to play a pivotal role in reshaping rural economies and fostering self-reliance among women across Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

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