March 19, 2026 2:19 PM हिंदी

Yogi Babu to play lead in Malayalam version of Tamil film 'Aadhaar’

Yogi Babu to play lead in Malayalam version of Tamil film 'Aadhaar’ (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, March 19 (IANS)Director Ramnath Palanikumar's critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Aadhaar', which featured actor Yogi Babu in the lead and which released in the year 2022, is to now be remade in Malayalam.

It may be recalled that the Tamil film had received widespread appreciation from all sections of audience at the time of its release and had also gone on to win international awards.

Sources now say that the Malayalam remake, which will retain the title 'Aadhaar', will be directed by Ramnath Palanikumar himself, with Yogi Babu playing the lead role.

Prominent actors are to play key roles in the Malayalam version and a team of leading technicians have been roped in for this new project.

Speaking about the film, director Ramnath Palanikumar said, “Although 'Aadhaar' was released around the same time as 'Ponniyin Selvan' in 2022, it managed to capture the attention of journalists, critics, members of the film industry, and audiences, earning widespread acclaim. I am extremely happy to direct its Malayalam version with Yogi Babu in the lead. I am confident that Malayalam audiences, who always appreciate quality cinema, will welcome 'Aadhaar' as well.”

He further stated 'Aadhaar' portrays, in a realistic and gripping manner, how ordinary people are exploited and tossed around for the profit-driven motives of the corporate world.

For the unaware, director Ramnath Palanikumar is best known for having penned the screenplay and dialogues for the superhit film 'Dindigul Sarathy'. He is also known for having directed films such as 'Ambasamudram Ambani', starring Karunas, and 'Thirunaal', featuring Jiiva and Nayanthara.

The Tamil version of Aadhaar, apart from Yogi Babu, also featured actors Arun Pandian, Prabhakar, Uma Riyaz Khan, Riythvika, Ineya, Dileepan and Sridhar among others.

Sources say the director is gearing up to start the Malayalam remake of 'Aadhaar' at the earliest. Meanwhile, the Tamil version of 'Aadhaar', which was recently released on OTT platforms, continues to receive appreciation from audiences across all sections.

--IANS

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