Yo Yo Honey Singh’s 'One Thousand Miles' gets a music video after a decade

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) The wait is finally over for the 'Yo Yo Honey Singh’s admirers as his iconic track "One Thousand Miles" will finally be getting a music video after a decade.

Teasing the music video, Honey Singh shared a post on social media that read, “Completing the pending chapter of my life on public demand, shooting One Thousand Miles. Guess the lead actress? She is very special in my life.”

Next, he informed that Mandy Takhar has been roped in as the lead for the "One Thousand Miles" video. His other post went like this, “Completing the pending chapter of my life. Most Awaited One Thousand miles starring mandy takhar, its not just a song its my life."

Previously, Honey Singh called Mandy his “favourite person on earth” in a post as he reconnected with her after a long gap of 12 years.

Refreshing your memory, "One Thousand Miles" is a fan favourite from Honey Singh's 2014 album "Desi Kalakaar". Jointly backed by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, the project continues to be a “pending chapter” in the singer's life, which he is now eager to complete.

Back in May, Honey Singh treated the fans with a romantic music video “Teri Yaadein”, alongside Nargis Fakhri and Grini.

With lyrics penned by both Honey Singh and Grini, the music for the track has been produced and mixed by Honey Singh himself.

“Teri Yaadein” is a bonus track from Honey Singh’s album "Glory".

Launched in 2024, "Glory" features 18 tracks, including "Millionaire", "Payal", and "Jatt Mehkma". The album further marked his comeback as a music producer. Leo Grewal was on board the project as the lyricist.

The album has songs in not one, not two, but ten different languages including Hindi, Punjabi, English, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Spanish, French, Arabic, Sindhi, and Balochi.

Furthermore, Honey Singh also made his debut as a director with the "Jatt Mehkma" track from the album.

--IANS

pm/