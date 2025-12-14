EAM Jaishankar meets Belgium Deputy PM Prevot on sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum

Abu Dhabi, Dec 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday held a meeting with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025 in the UAE.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Good to meet DPM & FM Maxime Prevot of Belgium on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025."

Earlier, the EAM met several European ministers and took to X, sharing details of his interactions with them.

"Great to be with European colleagues DPM and FM Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg, DPM and FM Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland and FM Baiba Braze of Latvia," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty at the Sir Bani Yas Forum. Following their interaction, EAM Jaishankar posted, "Nice to catch up with FM Dr Badr Abdelatty of Egypt at Sir Bani Yas Forum."

On Saturday, the EAM met UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum.

EAM Jaishankar is in the UAE to attend the Sir Bani Yas Forum being held in Abu Dhabi from December 12-14. This is EAM Jaishankar's second visit to the UAE in 2025.

During his earlier visit to the UAE in January, EAM Jaishankar called on President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and discussed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and regional and international developments of mutual interest, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He also met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed and recalled the landmark visit of the Crown Prince to India in September 2024 and discussed avenues for future partnership between India and the UAE. He also held a meeting with the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

EAM Jaishankar and his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed held a bilateral meeting, where they discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global issues. During his visit, he was the Chief Guest at the first edition of the Raisina Middle East Conference organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in Abu Dhabi and delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session of the event on January 28.

