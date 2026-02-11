Yo Yo Honey Singh says ‘it’s time for Hollywood’ after meeting American rapper Ali Dee Theodore

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Popular Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has hinted at going global as he declared “it’s time for Hollywood” after meeting American rapper and producer Ali Dee Theodore.

Honey Singh took to Instagram to share a picture with Ali Dee Theodore. In the image, the two musicians are seen posing together.

For the caption, Honey Singh wrote: “Its time for Hollywood now !! Much love n respect @alideeofficial”

Ali Dee Theodore also shared the same picture on his Instagram Stories and heaped praise on the Indian rapper. Calling Honey Singh one of the finest in the business, he wrote: “One of the most talented producers I've ever heard.”

Ali Dee Theodore released hip hop recordings in the late 1980s and 1990s before focusing on composition and production for film and television. He led DeeTown Entertainment, a New York-based music production company.

Theodore is credited as executive music producer on three films in the Alvin and the Chipmunks franchise.

For Disney’s global Mickey Mouse 90th celebration, Theodore wrote and produced the original single "It's a Good Time" for use across Disney parks and around Mickey's 90th Spectacular broadcast.

Other Disney titles he has worked on include Descendants, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Kickin’ It, Teen Beach Movie, and Hannah Montana. His work also appears on major studio soundtracks such as Despicable Me 4.

Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, made his mark on the music scene with the release of his Punjabi album International Villager in 2011. The album's track "Gabru", featuring J-Star, quickly climbed to the top of the Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts.

The Delhi-born musician’s collaborations with prominent artists, such as Diljit Dosanjh on “Lak 28 Kudi”, further cemented his position.

The 42-year-old rapper sang his first Hindi song in Mastan. His popularity surged on YouTube, with two of his videos, "Brown Rang" and "High Heels," ranking among the top-trending videos that year. Following the success of "Brown Rang", Singh released "Angreji Beat" in collaboration with Gippy Grewal.

In 2024, Singh launched his album Glory, featuring 18 tracks, including "Millionaire", "Rap God", and "Jatt Mehkma". In December 2024, a documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous was released on Netflix.

--IANS

dc/