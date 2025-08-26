YHM’s Shireen Mirza gets emotional for leaving her 2-month-baby at home for work commitments

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Shireen Mirza recently faced an extremely overwhelming and emotional moment when she had to choose between her professional and personal life. She took to her social media account in expressing how difficult it was to make a decision.

She revealed that she had to leave her 2-month-baby behind, with her family for 24 hours as she had to travel for an award function where she was going to be felicitated as an actor.

The actress, in the video was seen holding her little baby tight into her arms as he slept peacefully on his mother's chest. Shireen was seen in tears as she was walking him to sleep.

The actress caption the emotional video as, “Becoming a mamma is the most beautiful blessing, but also the hardest role I’ve ever stepped into. My heart and soul are so connected to my son that even the thought of being away from him feels heavy. Yesterday, I had to attend an event where I was also being honored with an award. It should have been a moment of pure happiness but it turned into the toughest 24 hours of my life coz I ghad to leave my baby behind. Hugging him before I left, I could already feel the emptiness. Yes, it was special to celebrate my work and my identity beyond being a mamma,, but every second away reminded me just how much my world revolves around him. I enjoyed the recognition, but my heart kept on saying I can’t wait to be back in his little arms. To all the mammas who’ve felt this before I see you, I feel you, you’re not alone.Our love is our strength, but it also makes these moments so emotional. #maabeta #motherson #love #blessing #fyp [love, mother, son, relationship, maa, pyaar, Alhumdulillah].”

The actress who rose to fame with the hit TV show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein got married to Hasan Sartaj in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, baby boy in June, this year. The happy couple had taken to social media in announcing the arrival of their baby boy. Sharing an adorable picture, Shireen wrote, “ITS A BOY! Alhumdulillah. We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing. With Allah’s mercy, our hearts have found a new love. Please keep him in your duas as we begin this incredible journey together."

