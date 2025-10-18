October 18, 2025 5:33 PM हिंदी

Yes Bank's Q2 net profit drops 18 pc sequentially to Rs 654 crore

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Yes Bank's net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26) stood at Rs 654.47 crore, down 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 801.07 crore in the April-June period (Q1 FY26), it was announced on Saturday.

The private sector lender also reported a 3 per cent decline in its total income QoQ to Rs 9,023.15 crore -- from Rs 9,348.11 crore in the previous quarter.

However, the bank's net profit for the July-September period jumped 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 553.04 crore in Q2 FY25.

Meanwhile, its total expenditure for the period stood at Rs 7,726.6 crore, down over 3 per cent from Rs 7,990.07 crore in the April-June period (Q1 FY26).

According to Yes Bank's exchange filing, the non-interest income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 1,644 crore, up 16.9 per cent (YoY), while operating profit stood at Rs 1,296 crore.

Till September 30, the total deposits stood at Rs 2.96 lakh crore, and advances crossed the milestone of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

According to the bank, India Ratings and CRISIL upgraded the long-term rating to AA- from A (in August) with a revision of the outlook to ‘Stable’.

The private sector lender has opened 43 new branches during FY26 so far. The bank informed that SMBC has become the largest shareholder, acquiring a stake of 24.2 per cent, while SBI continues to be a major shareholder with over 10 per cent holding.

“The Bank delivered strong performance across key operating metrics during Q2FY26. Deposit growth momentum sustained, with continued outperformance relative to the industry, particularly in CASA deposits. Disbursements recorded healthy sequential growth, supported by broad-based traction across segments, including around 20 per cent QoQ growth in the Retail segment," said Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, Yes Bank.

Asset quality further strengthened during the quarter, with a decline in fresh slippages and overdue balances as well as an improvement in the provision coverage ratio, he added.

