Yastika, Radha return, Nandni given call-up as India announce squad for Women’s T20 WC

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Yastika Bhatia and Radha Yadav have made a return to the Indian team, while uncapped tearaway pacer Nandni Sharma has earned a surprise call‑up as India unveiled their squad for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday.

The squad was named at a press conference at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai on Saturday, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chief selector Amita Sharma, and secretary Devajit Saikia addressing the media.

The selection committee met earlier in the day at the board headquarters, with Harmanpreet and head coach Amol Muzumdar present, before finalising the 15‑member squad. The same group will also play three T20Is against England from May 28 to June 2.

Radha returns after having a fruitful time in the T20I series win in England last year, and has had good all-round returns this year. Yastika, meanwhile, is slotted back after recovering from a knee surgery and had missed the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup after suffering the injury during the pre-tournament camp in Visakhapatnam.

Nandni, one of the breakout stars of WPL 2026 and the first Indian bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the competition, is added to boost the bowling line-up, which has an inexperienced look and is weakened by injuries to seam-bowling all-rounders Amanjot Kaur (back) and Kashvee Gautam (right knee requiring operation).

IANS had previously reported that the names of Radha, Yastika, and Nandni were in contention for selection to the T20 World Cup and series against England. India are the first team from Group 1 to announce their squad for the mega event starting on June 12 and ending on July 5.

India are placed in Group 1 of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup alongside six-time champions Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.

Harmanpreet & Co will open their campaign against Pakistan on June 14 in Birmingham, before taking on the Netherlands (June 17, Leeds), South Africa (June 21, Manchester), Bangladesh (June 25, Manchester), and Australia (June 28, Lord’s).

India are yet to clinch a global title in the shortest format, with their best result being runners-up in the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The 2026 edition offers another opportunity for Harmanpreet & Co to break the jinx and add a maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy to their cabinet after winning the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup on home soil.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nandini Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav

--IANS

nr/bsk/