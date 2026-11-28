Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam's sister, Surilie Gautam, called her 'My first best friend, my secret keeper, & my forever home' in a sweet birthday wish on Saturday.

Wishing the 'HAQ' actress happiness, laughter, and love, Surilie wrote, "Happy Birthday to my first best friend, my secret keeper, my strongest support , and my forever home...My most special person who makes life so beautiful...May your life be filled with endless happiness, beautiful memories, lots of laughter and all the love your heart can hold...May your life always sparkle brighter than the candles on your cake (sic)."

Yami also commented on the post, saying, "I love you so much my little Surilie...Always my precious one".

Yami's director husband, Aditya Dhar, also called her 'the most beautiful woman he has ever known' as he compiled a sweet birthday wish for her on her special day.

Reflecting on Yami's crucial role in his life and family, the 'Dhurandhar' maker declared himself to be a 'Yami Paglu'.

Aditya Dhar wrote on his official Instagram handle, “Happy Birthday Yami, the most beautiful woman I have ever known. Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today. The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me!"

"May life give you back a thousand times the happiness, love and blessings you bring into ours. Never stop dreaming, never stop shining and never forget just how extraordinary you are. Here’s to a lifetime of holding your hand, cheering you on and falling in love with you, over and over again. #YamiPaglu," added the director.

--IANS

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