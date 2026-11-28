Brussels, Nov 28 (IANS) Pakistan's inability to effectively manage its water resources, despite being blessed with the Indus River system, has exposed deep-rooted failures in governance, infrastructure development and financial management, a report has stated.

It noted that the country continues to struggle to secure water for its farmers, protect agricultural land from floods and salinity, and safeguard its agricultural future.

While India's decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance following the heinous 2025 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists has become an issue for Islamabad, Pakistan's water vulnerabilities long predate this development, according to a report in European Times.

Islamabad must address these systemic failures rather than shift the blame for its water insecurity onto India and use it as a diversion from its own domestic shortcomings, it stated.

“Pakistan has spent the past 18 months presenting its local water crisis as something India did to it. The argument is convenient because it plays well domestically and does not require Islamabad to explain anything to the people. However, this claim is also unsupported by any real evidence. Every serious weakness in Pakistan’s water position stems from decisions made over five decades and would remain the same even if the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) had not been suspended last year,” the report detailed.

“Pakistan, a country that holds about 30 days of storage, loses a quarter of its canal water to leakage and pumps more groundwater than it recharges is not short of water because of a diplomatic dispute with India. Pakistan faces a water shortage because it has never been governed as though water mattered,” it added.

The report noted that rather than strengthening its water storage infrastructure, Islamabad has focused on using the IWT issue to attract international attention and divert public attention from pressing domestic concerns.

“India has maintained that the treaty stays in abeyance until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism, and Pakistan raised the matter again at the United Nations in November. Those proceedings will run for years. Meanwhile, nothing has happened to reduce western river flows into Pakistan, which is the only thing that would turn a legal argument into a hydrological one,” it mentioned.

The report stated that Pakistan's deepening water crisis was largely driven by failures in its own canal network, reservoirs and water management system

Highlighting the scale of the crisis, it said, “Per capita freshwater availability has fallen from 5,260 cubic metres in 1951 to below 1,000 today, which places Pakistan in the water-scarce category. Only 47 percent of Pakistanis have access to safe drinking water, close to 70 percent of households receive contaminated supply, waterborne disease kills around 53,000 children a year and 44 percent of children are stunted.”

--IANS

scor/as