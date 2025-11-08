November 08, 2025 8:17 PM हिंदी

Yami Gautam recollects asking for help from a Gen Z during ‘Bala’

Yami Gautam recollects asking for help from a Gen Z during ‘Bala’

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Haq’, once asked help from a Gen Z during the filming of ‘Bala’.

The actress spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotional campaign of the film.

During the conversation an old remark of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was brought up. The actor had said that to get it right is the most boring thing that an actor can do, he was talking about the method actors. What he meant was an actor should allow themselves to go wrong because that is where the fun lies.

When the actress was asked if she identifies with that school of thought, she told IANS, “It is very subjective to each film, what is the character and how is your director looking at it. There are films where you are portraying someone, who probably is just walking around the corridor as natural as that. Sometimes you get characters which are far off from your reality like ‘Bala’, I played a TikToker, no chance I had and forget an account on TikTok, but I had no idea what TikTok was. Luckily, one day beforehand, I actually asked for help from a Gen Z, and told them, ‘Please help me’. Now that is a very different world, I will need to adapt myself to that world”.

She further mentioned, “My homework needs to be very specific, if there is a mispronunciation of any word, then how much should the sound of mispronunciation be correct, so it has to be that nuanced and balanced, whether it is there in the script or not. ‘Article 370’, again, it is somewhere between the lines. When I say ‘uninhibited’, I mean to allow myself to be as, to perform as freely as I can and yes, not hold back, not get conscious”.

“Sometimes we surround ourselves with certain things, which is a part of the process, so you have to let go of that, you have to surrender to the process, you have to surrender to the role”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

‘Hindu society at its peak, wants to unite world’: Mohan Bhagwat

‘Hindu society at its peak, wants to unite world’: Mohan Bhagwat

PM Modi meets Bharat Ratna LK Advani, extends birthday wishes

PM Modi meets Bharat Ratna LK Advani, extends birthday wishes

Yami Gautam recollects asking for help from a Gen Z during ‘Bala’

Yami Gautam recollects asking for help from a Gen Z during ‘Bala’

5th T20I: Feels great to finally touch the trophy, says Suryakumar Yadav after series win over Australia

5th T20I: Feels great to finally touch the trophy, says Suryakumar after series win over Australia

Ravi Kishan-Tej Pratap meeting was routine, RJD spreading rumours: BJP’s Pratul Shah Deo

Ravi Kishan-Tej Pratap meeting was routine, RJD spreading rumours: BJP’s Pratul Shah Deo

India names record 111-member contingent for Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo

India names record 111-member contingent for Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo

Is Tej Pratap ploughing a lonely furrow or preparing ground to suit larger political ambition?

Is Tej Pratap ploughing a lonely furrow or preparing ground to suit larger political ambition?

Russell Crowe talks about full-circle moment on the sets of ‘Man of Steel’

Russell Crowe talks about full-circle moment on the sets of ‘Man of Steel’

Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten 127 puts India A in command against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photo credit: IANS

Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten 127 puts India A in command against South Africa A

Ajeetesh Sandhu lies T-36; three-way lead at the top at Moutai Singapore Open at the Singapore Island Country Club in Singapore on Saturday. Photo credit: Asian Tour

Golf: Ajeetesh Sandhu lies T-36; three-way lead at the top at Singapore Open