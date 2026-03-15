Indian Wells Open: Medvedev ends Alcaraz’s run to set up blockbuster final with Sinner

Indian Wells, March 15 (IANS) Daniil Medvedev produced a commanding performance to halt the blistering start to the season of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, defeating the Spaniard 6-3, 7-6(3) in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Open and ending his 16-match unbeaten run in 2026.

The victory not only stopped Alcaraz’s flawless start to the year but also propelled Medvedev into his first ATP Masters 1000 final since the 2024 Indian Wells championship match. The Russian will now face World No. 2 Jannik Sinner, who secured his place in the final with a straight-sets win against Alexander Zverev earlier in the day.

Medvedev approached the contest with controlled aggression, dictating rallies with precise groundstrokes and consistent serving. The former world No. 1 seized the initiative early, breaking Alcaraz in the opening set and maintaining pressure with deep returns and solid baseline play.

Alcaraz, who had defeated Medvedev in the Indian Wells finals in both 2023 and 2024, attempted to mount a comeback in the second set. However, Medvedev’s composure under pressure proved decisive. Facing two set points at 4-5, the Russian delivered strong serves and forced errors from the Spaniard to stay alive before eventually taking the set to a tie-break.

Once there, Medvedev maintained his momentum, producing a clean and clinical finish to seal the match in one hour and 37 minutes. His efficiency was evident in the numbers: he converted both break opportunities he created and won four of the five break points he faced. He also dominated behind his second serve, winning 74 per cent of those points.

Reflecting on the win, Medvedev acknowledged the challenge of facing Alcaraz, widely regarded as one of the most complete players on tour.

The result gives Medvedev his tour-leading 18th victory of the season and sends him into his third final of the year. The 30-year-old has already captured titles at the Brisbane International and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2026, and he will now look to extend his perfect record in finals this season.

Awaiting him in Sunday’s title clash is Sinner, who advanced after defeating fourth seed Zverev 6-2, 6-4 in a dominant semi-final display. The Italian produced a polished performance, striking confidently from the baseline and winning 83 per cent of points behind his first serve.

The win marked Sinner’s sixth consecutive tour-level victory over Zverev and secured his first appearance in the Indian Wells final, making him the first Italian man to reach the tournament’s championship match.

Sunday’s showdown will also renew the competitive rivalry between Medvedev and Sinner, with the Italian holding a narrow 8-7 edge in their head-to-head meetings. Both players arrive in the final in exceptional form, each yet to drop a set during the tournament.

With Alcaraz’s winning streak now snapped, Medvedev will attempt to cap his impressive run in the California desert by lifting the title against a confident and history-making Sinner.

--IANS

vi/