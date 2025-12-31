December 31, 2025 9:40 PM हिंदी

Xi says China ready to work with all countries to advance world peace, development

Xi says China ready to work with all countries to advance world peace, development

Beijing, Dec 31 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China is ready to work with all countries to advance world peace and development.

In his 2026 New Year message, Xi said over the past year China continued to embrace the world with open arms.

To better address climate change, China announced new Nationally Determined Contributions, Xi said, adding that after announcing the three global initiatives on development, security, and civilization, he put forward the Global Governance Initiative to promote a more just and equitable global governance system.

"China always stands on the right side of history," Xi said.

He also said that China's reunification is unstoppable and the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship.

"The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable," Xi said as he delivered his 2026 New Year message in Beijing.

On Hong Kong and Macao, Xi said the policy of "one country, two systems" should be unswervingly implemented and the two special administrative regions are supported to better integrate into the overall development of the country and maintain long-term prosperity and stability.

In his 2026 New Year message, Xi said China integrated science and technology deeply with industries, and made a stream of new innovations with many large AI models competing in a race to the top.

"All this has turned China into one of the economies with the fastest growing innovation capabilities," Xi said.

The Tianwen-2 probe began its star-chasing journey to explore asteroids and comets. Construction of the hydropower project at the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River started. China's first aircraft carrier equipped with an electromagnetic catapult system was officially commissioned. Humanoid robots did kung fu kicks, and drones performed spectacular light shows, he added.

"Inventions and innovations have boosted new quality productive forces and added colorful dimensions to our lives," Xi said.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

PRAGATI changed governance culture, sped up Rs 85 lakh crore projects: PM Modi

PRAGATI changed governance culture, sped up Rs 85 lakh crore projects: PM Modi

Virat Kohli 'steps into 2026' with wife Anushka Sharma in a masked picture. Photo credit: @viratkohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli 'steps into 2026' with wife Anushka Sharma in a masked picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls 2025 a ‘difficult year’ for her family: We cried a lot

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls 2025 a ‘difficult year’ for her family: We cried a lot

Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Randeep Hooda & other Bollywood celebrities bid farewell to 2025, share their best life moments from the year

Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Randeep Hooda & others bid farewell to 2025, share their best life moments from the year

How rural women in Chhattisgarh’s Sarkada achieved financial independence (Photo: IANS)

How rural women in Chhattisgarh’s Sarkada achieved financial independence

Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against poll body similar, yet different

Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against poll body similar, yet different

Baloch groups in UK slam Pakistan, raise issue of enforced disappearances

Baloch groups in UK slam Pakistan, raise issue of enforced disappearances

IGL cuts cooking gas price in Delhi-NCR (Photo: IANS)

IGL cuts cooking gas price in Delhi-NCR

Another advisor in Bangladesh resigns amid political turmoil (File image)

Another advisor in Bangladesh resigns amid political turmoil

Landmark year: NIA achieves over 92 pc conviction rate in 2025 (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Landmark year: NIA achieves over 92 pc conviction rate in 2025