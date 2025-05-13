WTC Final: Temba Bavuma to lead pace-heavy South Africa squad against Australia

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) South Africa have announced a formidable 15-member squad for their historic first appearance in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, scheduled to take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground from June 11, 2025. Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas against defending champions Australia in what promises to be a classic contest between two proud Test cricketing nations.

A significant boost for South Africa comes in the form of Lungi Ngidi, who returns to red-ball cricket after recovering from a groin injury that sidelined him during the home Test summer. The right-arm quick, having featured in white-ball matches earlier this year and several T20 leagues around the globe, is now fit and ready to bolster an already potent pace attack.

Head coach Shukri Conrad, while unveiling the squad, expressed confidence in the team’s readiness and balance tailored for English conditions. “Firstly, I want to congratulate each of the players selected for this squad. It is a special moment for this group to contest the WTC Final. Over the past 18 months, we’ve worked hard to build a competitive red-ball unit, and this achievement reflects that progress,” Conrad said.

The Proteas have opted for continuity, retaining the bulk of the squad that recently overcame Pakistan 2-0 in a dominant home series. Only two changes have been made to that lineup — with Ngidi replacing teenager Kwena Maphaka, and top-order batter Matthew Breetzke making way.

South Africa’s top order will be formed around the dependable trio of Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, and Ryan Rickelton.

In the middle-order, the team boasts a solid mix of experience and flair through skipper Bavuma, aggressive right-hander Tristan Stubbs, and the consistent David Bedingham. Kyle Verreynne will continue to don the gloves and provide crucial lower-order runs, while all-rounders Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder are expected to play pivotal roles with both bat and ball.

South Africa’s greatest strength in recent years has been their pace battery — a legacy they aim to continue at Lord’s. Kagiso Rabada remains the spearhead of the attack, and he will now be joined by a rejuvenated Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Corbin Bosch and the towering Jansen. The variety in pace, bounce, and movement these bowlers bring to the table could be decisive in English conditions, especially under early summer skies.

Coach Conrad was particularly upbeat about Ngidi’s inclusion: “I’m particularly pleased to welcome Lungi back in the side. He’s put in the work and offers us an experienced option with the ball.”

While pace will likely lead the charge, South Africa have not neglected their spin options. Keshav Maharaj, their veteran left-arm spinner, will headline the spin attack, with Senuran Muthusamy offering a handy second option. Maharaj's ability to hold an end and exploit any turn late in the match could play a critical role.

South Africa’s road to the WTC Final has been one of resilience and revival. After starting their 2023-25 WTC campaign with a 1-1 draw at home against India, they stumbled in New Zealand (0-2) in early 2024. But that proved to be a turning point rather than a downfall.

The Proteas bounced back with a hard-fought 1-0 away win against the West Indies in August 2024. From there, they shifted gears — securing dominant 2-0 series victories over Bangladesh (away), Sri Lanka (home), and most recently Pakistan (home). This string of commanding performances pushed South Africa to the top of the WTC standings with a points percentage of 69.44.

South Africa squad for WTC Final vs Australia:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.

--IANS

hs/bsk/