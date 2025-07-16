ITA founder Shashi Ranjan shares why Indian television needs to buckle up on the creative front

July 16, 2025 6:04 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) ITA founder and actor Shashi Ranjan has voiced his concern over the current state of Indian television, emphasizing the need for stronger creativity and fresh storytelling.

In a recent conversation with IANS, he highlighted why the industry must evolve to keep up with changing audience expectations. When asked about the future of Indian television and whether the industry should move beyond melodramatic content, Shashi pointed out that it's time Indian television stepped up its game to offer fresh and innovative storytelling.

“I think we should do a lot. We should bring new stories and new concepts. It's okay if you bring a show for your nostalgic value. But it's not good for the creative health of the entire industry. We need new writers and new ideas, and we have talent. But I think the channels need to change because people take the easy route. They make me-to-me-to programs. One program hits one channel and the other three channels make similar programs, which is very unfortunate. So, I see a lot of progress and lots of strides for television.”

He added, “But as far as Indian television is concerned, I think we need to buckle up from the creative side of the industry as well as from the honchos of all the channels and platforms. Especially some of the people who are capable. They must drop this insecurity of repeating the same thing again and again.”

Talking about the 25 glorious years of the Indian Television Academy, Shashi Ranjan expressed, “In this journey, there were many difficult moments. There were also very good moments. And the happy thing is that most of the industry and our colleagues and our friends gave us a lot of encouragement. They supported us. And this is the reason that today, in the television industry and the entertainment industry, it is considered the most credible award. It is considered a transparent award.”

Work-wise, Shashi Ranjan recently directed the documentary series “The Roshans,” which delves into the rich legacy of the Roshan family in Bollywood. The series premiered on Netflix on January 17, 2025.

