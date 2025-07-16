Shraddha Dagar on her role in Maharani: 'I realised comedy is actually so tough'

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) The forthcoming comedy-drama, "Maharani" has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs with its intriguing trailer.

Actress Shraddha Dagar is seen as a house help navigating the everyday intricacies of life in the drama.

Sharing her experience of being a part of "Maharani", Shraddha said, “When I first read the script, I thought it’d be easy, light, fun, very routine-based. Nothing intense like a period drama. But cut to the shoot… I realised comedy is actually so tough. You have to keep it real and subtle, but also land the timing perfectly. We shot a lot in single takes, and everything had to be super precise… And yeah, we’re all friends—my co-actors, the director, the whole team—so it’s always fun working with them. We shot this film in just 19 days, we were very focused everyday!”

Made under the direction of Viral Shah, “Maharani” features Manasi Parekh, Shraddha Dangar, Ojas Rawal, and Sanjay Goradia in prominent roles, along with others.

Speaking about the laughter ride, the filmmaker shared, “Maharani is a celebration of unsung relationships—the kind that quietly unfold in kitchens, living rooms, and in the silent understanding shared over a cup of chai. At its core, it’s a light-hearted, slice-of-life comedy, but it speaks volumes about the unspoken bond between a house owner and her house help. It’s a story that gently reminds us that the freedom and ease we often take for granted are possible only because someone else is holding the fort behind the scenes. It’s subtle, it’s heartfelt, and it’s a story that needed to be told.”

Lead Manasi Parekh added, “Working on this film definitely made me realize that the bond we share with our housemaidis actually irreplaceable. Maharani also reflects on women's friendships and the idea of self-esteem and self-love in the larger scheme of things. It is a story that goes beyond the usual, and collaborating with such great actors and a director like Viral feels surreal. My character, Manasi, is just like any other independent working woman who has new situations that life throws at her every day and she tries to cope with it in the best possible way. Working with Shraddha has been a pleasure, and as we went along in this journey, we explored a deeper friendship that will translate onto the screen. I can't wait for audiences to watch this film, and I hope they come out of the theatre taking something valuable.”

Presented by Panorama Studios, "Maharani" will be reaching the audience in the theatres on August 1.

--IANS

pm/