July 16, 2025 6:07 PM हिंदी

'Urja Varta 2025' to boost energy sector, focus on green hydrogen: Hardeep Puri

Urja Varta 2025 to boost energy sector, focus on green hydrogen, self-reliance: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that ‘Urja Varta 2025’ will play a key role in accelerating India’s exploration and production (E&P) sector.

He said the second edition of the energy dialogue, which will be held here on July 17, will not only focus on India’s energy self-reliance and transition goals, but also present a clear picture of the emerging new India in the fields of clean and green energy, including the ‘Fuel of the Future’ -- green hydrogen.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister expressed excitement about the event and said that the stage is set for a vibrant exchange of ideas and strategies on innovation, policy reforms, and energy security.

“Urja Varta will give momentum to our E&P sector. It will not only feature discussions on India's energy self-reliance, energy transition, clean and green energy, and fuel of the future green hydrogen, but will also showcase the vision of a new and emerging India in these sectors," the Union Minister posted.

He also added that the event will bring together energy ministers from various states, top government officials, and industry leaders from the oil and gas sector.

“Key issues to be discussed include policy support for E&P activities, energy transition pathways, green hydrogen development, and strategies to enhance India’s long-term energy security,” Puri mentioned.

Urja Varta 2025 aims to become a critical platform for shaping the future of India’s energy landscape and reinforcing the country’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the energy domain.

Commenting on the transformation in energy sector, Capt. Sumit Kumar, Co-Founder and Director, Marine Solutionz, a leading offshore engineering company, said that India is going through a huge change in its energy path.

“It is balancing its traditional oil and gas needs with big plans for renewable energy, LNG growth, and strategic partnerships,” Kumar stated.

He said that focusing on energy security, domestic output, modernising infrastructure, and ‘Make in India’ under PM Narendra Modi's leadership has opened up a huge amount of potential.

'Urja Varta 2025' is being held at Bharat Mandapam in the run-up to India’s Round X of exploration and production bidding for oil and gas blocks, which is the biggest globally.

The oil and gas blocks being offered under the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) have already garnered attention from global and domestic energy players, and Round X is expected to set new benchmarks for participation and investment.

--IANS

pk/na

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika on Hui Re track from The Girlfriend: 'Every frame felt like a moment frozen in time'

Rashmika on Hui Re track from The Girlfriend: 'Every frame felt like a moment frozen in time'

Court orders ‘Udaipur Files’ case hearing on Monday

Court orders ‘Udaipur Files’ case hearing on Monday

Priyanka Arul Mohan to play female lead in actor Kavin's next

Priyanka Arul Mohan to play female lead in actor Kavin's next

Tech Mahindra’s Q1 net profit falls 2.2 pc sequentially, revenue slips slightly

Tech Mahindra’s Q1 net profit falls 2.2 pc sequentially, revenue slips slightly

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & others from Bollywood wish Katrina Kaif on her 42nd birthday

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & others from Bollywood wish Katrina Kaif on her 42nd birthday

India strengthens maritime ties during BIMSTEC Ports Conclave

India strengthens maritime ties during BIMSTEC Ports Conclave

IIT Kanpur finds 2000 years old Buddhist stupas under the ground from Mahabharata period in Haryana

IIT-Kanpur team finds signs of ancient Buddhist stupas in Haryana; could date back 2000 years

‘Sorry mom-dad, I won't be able to do it’: Two NEET aspirants die by suicide in Nagpur

‘Sorry mom-dad, I won't be able to do it’: Two NEET aspirants die by suicide in Nagpur

Golden Temple gets third bomb threat; security stepped up

Golden Temple gets third bomb threat; security stepped up

ITA founder Shashi Ranjan shares why Indian television needs to buckle up on the creative front

ITA founder Shashi Ranjan shares why Indian television needs to buckle up on the creative front