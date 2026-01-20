January 21, 2026 1:23 AM हिंदी

WPL 2026: We were about 20 runs short with the bat, says MI skipper Kaur after third straight defeat

We were about 20 runs short with the bat, says Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after third straight defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Vadodara, Jan 20 (IANS) Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that her side was 20 runs short after slumping to their third straight defeat as Delhi Capitals thrashed them by seven wickets in Vadodara. Kaur pointed to continued Power-play execution issues with both bat and ball as a key factor in their defeat.

Delhi built a strong foundation with the ball, led by an impressive performance from Marizanne Kapp. Kapp was exceptional at the start, bowling 16 dot balls. She gave away just eight runs in her four overs and did not allow a single boundary. Her control, alongside Nandani Sharma, left Mumbai struggling at 23/2 during the Power-play, with Sajana (9) and Hayley Matthews (12) getting out early.

“Yeah, I think we were about 20 runs short with the bat. Even in the Powerplay, we weren’t able to execute properly - both with bat and ball, and that’s been a concern for us throughout this tournament. We really need to push ourselves more in that phase of the game," said Harmanpreet after the match.

"The Power-play has been tricky for us, especially because we’ve had to keep changing our opening combinations due to injuries. At the start of the tournament, a few players weren’t available, and now Kamalini’s injury has forced another change. That has affected our stability at the top, but it’s not an excuse -whoever goes out to open has to take responsibility and bat positively for the team."

For Mumbai, WPL debutant Vaishnavi Sharma was a bright spot in the field, finishing with figures of 1 for 20. Harmanpreet heaped praise on debutant Vaishnavi Sharma, calling her spell a turning point after she removed Shafali Verma and showed control despite the difficult Power-play.

"On debut, Vaishnavi was really impressive, especially after a difficult Power-play for our bowlers. When she came in and got Shafali’s wicket, that was a big turning point. She showed great control and skill, and as a bowling unit, we need to learn from the areas she bowled today," he said.

Nonetheless, the Mumbai team was able to create stability through their known strengths. Nat Sciver-Brunt showed her loyalty once again by being a key part of the Mumbai innings with an unbeaten 65 runs from 45 deliveries, while the captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, provided a solid performance with a score of 41.

The MI captain said injuries and frequent changes to the opening pair have disrupted stability at the top, but stressed that responsibility and positive intent remain non-negotiable for whoever opens.

"We’ve played good cricket in the last three seasons, and we’re still working really hard this year. Injuries have made things tougher, but the next two games are very important, and we’ll go in with a positive mindset and 100 percent effort.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Jemimah Rodrigues credits 'legend' Marizanne Kapp's exceptional bowling for Delhi Capitals' win over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Rodrigues credits 'legend' Kapp's exceptional bowling for Delhi Capitals' win

We were about 20 runs short with the bat, says Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after third straight defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: We were about 20 runs short with the bat, says MI skipper Kaur after third straight defeat

Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues holds nerve as Delhi Capitals revive campaign with seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Skipper Rodrigues holds nerve as Delhi Capitals revive campaign with seven-wicket win

Mithila Palkar reveals trick shared by Vir Das for landing punches

Mithila Palkar reveals trick shared by Vir Das for landing punches

Soorma Hockey Club hand table-toppers Kalinga Lancers their first defeat in Match 26 of the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 season at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Soorma Hockey Club hand table-toppers Kalinga Lancers their first defeat

Maha Congress rift: Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar at loggerheads over leadership selection (Photo: IANS)

Maha Congress rift: Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar at loggerheads over leadership selection

Bhagyashree shares life lesson using Kishore Kumar’s iconic song, encourages positive thinking

Bhagyashree shares life lesson using Kishore Kumar’s iconic song, encourages positive thinking

Still very much in competition, says coach Klinger as Gujarat Giants expect a strong finish as playoff race hots up in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium on Tuesday. Photo credit: Gujarat Giants

WPL 2026: Still very much in competition, says coach Klinger as Gujarat Giants expect a strong finish in playoff race

Stebin Ben charms with smooth dance moves, wife Nupur Sanon proudly calls him ‘Mine’

Stebin Ben charms with smooth dance moves, wife Nupur Sanon proudly calls him ‘Mine’

Trump starts second year with push to upend international strategic order (Photo: IANS)

Trump starts second year with push to upend international strategic order