WPL 2026: Maybe it's a good thing that we got into the final the hard way, says Delhi Capitals' Kapp

Vadodara, Feb 5 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Marizanne Kapp said Delhi Capitals (DC) have endured a more inconsistent campaign in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, but believed the tougher route to the final could work in their favour.

DC are in their fourth WPL final, where they take on RCB at the BCA Stadium, and enter the title clash on the back of edging Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator. "We probably weren't as good this year. We had a bit of ups and downs, a lot more than in previous seasons.

“Probably, I believe that's maybe a good thing that we got into the final the hard way. Like previous years, everything just went our way; we played so well every single game and then bombed out in the final. Whereas this year, we really had to work for it.

“If you asked me after the first four games if I was going to be standing here, I probably would have said no. We worked really hard, and I still feel, up until today, we've not played our perfect game," Marizanne Kapp told broadcasters ahead of the title clash.

The veteran South African player also praised Jemimah Rodrigues' leadership skills, noting her growth through the tournament.

“If you look at the way she started in the last game, there's a massive improvement. You could see she was still a bit new after the first few games. She's been very open to learning, and I feel like she's taken that on brilliantly. I've seen her personally improve so much every single game," added Marizanne.

She signed off by reiterating that the team’s path of entering the final through the Eliminator could prove to be decisive. "It's probably a good thing. I mean, the record shows that every single team that's gone through the Eliminator has ended up winning the final.

“So, hopefully that's us today. It's probably a good thing because I feel like every single wicket out here has been different and playing on the same one today ... so hopefully it goes in our favour."

Delhi Capitals have finished runners-up in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in three successive seasons and are hoping to turn the script around in the 2026 edition.

--IANS

nr/bsk/