WPL 2026: I'm just trying to take it all in and enjoy it, says Lauren Bell on title clash

Vadodara, Feb 5 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Lauren Bell said she is relishing her time in the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) and is eager to make an impact in the final against Delhi Capitals at the BCA Stadium at Kotambi in Vadodara on Thursday.

Lauren has picked 12 wickets in eight games at an economy of 5.63, and holds the record for the most number of dot balls bowled in the competition – 116. She will be the key for RCB to make an impact with the new ball yet again. "I'm just trying to take it all in and just enjoy it. It's been very full on, but I've loved it, and I'm really excited for tonight.

“Playing in franchise cricket, I'd actually have to be pretty adaptable and flexible and do what the team needs of me. It's been really good for me, and it's a great experience playing with a different captain, different coach," Bell told broadcasters ahead of the final, where RCB are bowling first.

The England pacer highlighted her satisfaction with her bowling in the Power-play overs. "I think I'm just really glad that my Power-play stuff has been so good and I've been able to provide for the team and put in performances. I'm really happy with my control, which is something that I've worked really hard on over the last one or two years. So, I'm just really happy with it," she said.

She added that RCB had used the long break between the group stage and the final to prepare thoroughly. "It is a long break, but we've played a lot of cricket, and nothing has changed between our last game and now.

“We had a bit of time off, and then we came back, and we've had three really strong training sessions. I think we're ready to go, and if we play the same cricket we've played throughout this tournament, I think we'll give DC a really good game."

Looking ahead to performing in front of a packed BCA stadium, Lauren said she wanted to savour the moment. "I think these opportunities, you don't get those in your career. So I'm just going to take it all in. Hopefully, I'm on the right side of the result. But I'm just going to enjoy playing in front of this crowd and hopefully put on a good show."

