WPL 2026: 'I manifested that MI would pick me back,' says Sanskriti Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) When auctioneer’s hammer fell in the WPL 2026 mega auction last year, it confirmed Mumbai Indians (MI) bid to successfully re-acquire their off-spin bowling all-rounder Sanskriti Gupta for the upcoming season starting this evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Seeing that MI had got her back via a steal at her base price of Rs 20 lakh, Sanskriti’s wish was fulfilled. “I was watching it and a wish was running in my mind that MI should pick me back, so that I can play in my usual way forever. It did happen, and I was so delighted,” recalled Sanskriti in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

For Sanskriti, known for her control while bowling off-spin and big hits as a capable lower-order batter, returning to the franchise with whom she won her first WPL trophy in 2025 represents more than just continuity.

“It’s a very good franchise with a very family-like vibe. The thought has always been that I can always maintain my playing style very well if I get to play for MI,” she said.

That family atmosphere appears to be a defining characteristic of the Mumbai Indians setup, and Sanskriti believes it will be crucial to their title defence. With most of their first-choice XI returning, the familiarity factor could prove decisive.

“Apart from the retained players, so many of our first eleven players are back. This feels great because all of us have a great bond from playing all matches together and spending a lot of good time off the field. With almost all of us back together, it feels good that we are back for at least the next two years, and hopefully the bonding between us becomes stronger than ever,” she said.

As one of the youngest members of MI’s title-winning squad in 2025, Sanskriti was a sponge, absorbing lessons from every corner of the dressing room. The experience shaped her understanding of elite women’s cricket in ways that extended far beyond technicalities.

“I took home a lot of learnings from that title-winning campaign. I got a good idea of the level of cricket played in the WPL and what the important factors are to keep performing at your best.

“I also got an idea about maintaining fitness levels, the attitude you should have while playing, and how the preparation routine should be. I learned a lot from all the players and coaches in terms of what I can do at a particular time in a game and how I can keep myself composed when that situation arises,” she said.

Those lessons crystallised in the 2025 final itself, when Sanskriti walked in and added an unbeaten eight runs alongside Amanjot Kaur’s 14 not out in the last two overs, as MI reached 149 — a total that ultimately proved to be winning.

“We had prepared so much together. We used to think that we could get such a situation in any match. So we were ready for it, and the time to use it came in the final itself. We talked about how we could maximise running between the wickets.

“Amanjot and I also spoke about how rotating the strike can help us in situations where boundaries are coming slowly. We had prepared a lot for that, and when the final arrived, that preparation helped us big time,” she recalled.

The winning celebration that followed was particularly special for Sanskriti, who played all ten games and picked four scalps.

“It was fantastic, and we celebrated it very well. We had won the tournament, and it was my first trophy — so it was a big thing for me, and I was very happy.”

Winning a big trophy changes things for many sportspersons. For Sanskriti, the transformation has been most visible in how everyone views her capabilities.

“Everyone’s perspective has changed for me — that I can do anything at any time on the field. If I get a chance, I can do whatever is asked of me.”

“It feels really good when a franchise like MI shows a lot of trust in you and your abilities. This leads me to tell myself that ‘Yes, I can do it’, and when it does become a reality, there’s no better feeling in the world,” she said.

Back home in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh, the recognition has become more personal.

“The area where I belong, almost everyone now knows me. They didn’t know me before, but now they know my family and come to meet them.

“Off the field, there hasn’t been any major change because I’m not staying much at home. All the coaches keep things normal for me in the academy. There are a lot of people trying to play cricket, and I want them to play at a higher level. They are working hard for it,” she said.

Ask Sanskriti about her favourite thing in cricket and the answer comes quickly: fielding.

“I find fielding to be the most fun part. I enjoy it the most because, as an all-rounder, if ups and downs happen in batting or bowling, you have the option to give your best in fielding.

“So I just manifest that all the balls should come to me. Wherever I field, I should give away the least amount of runs. Whatever catches or fielding chances come my way, I should do them well. I enjoy doing it, and I think it helps me,” she said.

The energy she brings to the field has become a signature trait, but it didn’t emerge from cricket training alone.

“During the Covid-19 time, I played a lot of football (she was a member of the Madhya Pradesh women’s football team), and my warm-up routine involves an hour of playing it. My agility and speed work improved, and it helps me cut down boundaries while fielding,” she said.

Among the friendships forged in the MI camp, Gupta’s connection with Sajana Sajeevan stands out. Their first meeting set the tone for everything that followed, with the franchise’s social media accounts referring to the duo as their ‘in-house Ambaan and Rangaa chechi’.

“On my first day of reporting to the team, I met her for the first time. She was the first person I met. I didn’t know her nature or how she treats juniors, but she is very funny and my vibe matched with her. I want to have fun all the time and make everyone laugh. That’s how this bonding became great.”

When MI recruited Sanskriti’s state team-mate Rahila Firdous, she had already told her about the family vibe in the franchise.

“Before the WPL auction happened, we talked a lot. She had given the trials and asked me how I was doing. I told her that it has a family vibe and that everyone — staff and players — is welcoming, whether they are new or old.

“The vibe in the team is different here. On hearing all of that, she was very excited and wanted to play for Mumbai. When I was selected for the first time, she told me about wanting to play for Mumbai the next year. I told her, ‘Yes, yes, please come. We will have fun together.’”

The excitement is mutual, considering Sanskriti’s other MP team-mates — Anushka Sharma (Gujarat Giants), Kranti Gaud (UP Warriorz), and Pooja Vastrakar (if fit, for Royal Challengers Bengaluru) — are also in WPL 2026.

This WPL season arrives after India’s triumphant Women’s ODI World Cup campaign, and Sanskriti witnessed firsthand how that victory has shifted public perception.

“I feel very proud that we won the ODI World Cup in India. People have started to understand that girls can also play cricket. After winning that World Cup, people have started paying attention and realising that girls can also play well and win many trophies.

“I have seen a lot of people now enjoying watching women’s cricket. It’s a very good thing for all girls that they are winning and playing fantastically at the highest level.”

For Sanskriti, the increased attention translates into a plethora of opportunities in WPL 2026 — to showcase more of her talent and inspire the next generation watching from areas where, until recently, few knew her name.

As the new WPL season begins, her goals are straightforward — to write the next chapter of her story, one manifestation at a time.

“I want to play as much as I can. Whatever chances I get, I want to make the most of them and play better in every outing. My goal in WPL 2026 is to perform as much as I can and keep improving all the time. With the preparation I’ve had, I want to ensure it’s on point so we can win the trophy again,” she concluded.

