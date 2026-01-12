WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Navi Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Giants in Match 4 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Both teams decided to go in with the same playing XI that did duty in their opening matches of the season on Saturday.

The two teams had a contrasting start in WPL 2026, with Gujarat Giants starting with a win against UP Warriorz, while Delhi Capitals went down to defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Rodrigues said she chose to field because she reckons this is a chasing ground and that dew could be a factor. She said the quick turnaround has helped them not overthink things.

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner said there were a lot of learnings for the Giants from their match on Saturday. Asked about youngster Anushka Sharma, who scored a vital 44 against UP Warriorz, Gardner said it is fantastic to see players who have never played in the WPL come in and have an impact straightaway.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

--IANS

bsk/