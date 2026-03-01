Samsung Electronics to shift to AI-driven autonomous factories by 2030

Seoul, March 1 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it plans to transform its domestic and overseas production facilities into factories driven by artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030 as part of its push for manufacturing innovation.

The company will introduce digital twin-based simulations across the entire manufacturing process from materials warehousing to production and shipment while deploying AI agents dedicated to quality control, production and logistics to strengthen data-driven analysis and verification systems.

The move is expected to enhance quality and productivity, while broader AI applications in environmental health and safety management will also help improve workplace safety, according to Samsung, reports Yonhap news agency.

Building on AI expertise accumulated in its mobile business, the company said it will apply "agentic AI," introduced with the Galaxy S26, to manufacturing innovation. Agentic AI refers to systems capable of independently setting and executing plans to achieve specific goals.

Samsung is also working to introduce humanoid manufacturing robots across production lines in phases with a goal of building optimized smart factories.

"The future of manufacturing innovation lies not only in automation but in autonomous production sites, where AI understands on-site conditions and independently makes optimal decisions," senior company official Lee Young-soo said. "We will become a global leader in manufacturing innovation powered by AI."

Samsung plans to unveil its industrial AI strategy and digital twin-based manufacturing innovation vision at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona this month.

During the Samsung Mobile Business Summit (SMBS), to be held on the sidelines of the event, the company will also present its governance strategy aimed at strengthening oversight as agentic AI expands across industries, officials said.

Meanwhile, Samsung unveiled its new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series, featuring enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, with a built-in privacy display available on the Ultra model.

The South Korean tech giant showcased three editions of the lineup -- the Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26+ and the Galaxy S26 Ultra -- each featuring a 6.3-inch, 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch display, respectively, in the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event held in San Francisco.

