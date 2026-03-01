Bayern comeback dent Dortmund's Bundesliga title hopes

Berlin, Mar 1 (IANS) Harry Kane struck twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to defeat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park, extending their advantage at the top of the Bundesliga to 11 points.

Vincent Kompany's side dominated possession early but found Dortmund's disciplined defense difficult to break.

Despite Bayern's territorial control, the host managed to break the deadlock in the 26th minute. Daniel Svensson whipped a free kick into the six-yard box, where Nico Schlotterbeck jumped highest to steer a header beyond goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

Bayern increased the pressure after the break and was rewarded nine minutes into the second half. Joshua Kimmich lofted a pass toward Serge Gnabry, who guided the ball across for Kane to finish from close range.

The turnaround was completed in the 70th minute when Schlotterbeck fouled Josip Stanisic inside the penalty area. Kane converted from the spot for his second goal of the game and his 30th league goal.

Dortmund netted an equalizer in the 83rd minute, when Svensson met Marcel Sabitzer's delivery with a crisp volley.

However, Bayern soon regained momentum. Michael Olise's cross was partially cleared, allowing Kimmich to unleash a superb side-footed volley into the top corner in the 87th minute.

Dortmund pushed forward in stoppage time, but Bayern held firm to preserve a significant victory, 11 points clear of Borussia Dortmund with 10 matches remaining.

"We are satisfied with this win. When you win this match, it feels like a mini title. From Monday, however, we will start again from zero," said Kompany.

Elsewhere, relegation-threatened St. Pauli stunned third-placed Hoffenheim 1-0 to secure its second road victory. Bayer Leverkusen was held to a 1-1 draw by Mainz 05. Werder Bremen ended a 13-game league winless run by beating bottom side Heidenheim 2-0, while Borussia Monchengladbach edged Union Berlin 1-0.