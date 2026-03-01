Shweta Tripathi to attend live concert by Hans Zimmer in Amsterdam

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi is set to travel to Amsterdam to attend a live concert by the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer Hans Zimmer.

The actress had a long-standing wish to watch him perform live. Hans Zimmer is known for shaping the contours of Hollywood, and adding depth to stories through his music. For Shweta, film music has always been more than just something that plays in the background. It is often the first thing that stays with her after a film ends thanks to geniuses like Hans Zimmer.

His compositions known for his iconic score for films like ‘Dune’, ‘Interstellar’, and ‘The Dark Knight’, in particular, have been a constant presence for her through her years as an actress.

Talking about the same, she said, “His music has always stayed with me long after a film ends. There’s an honesty and depth in his compositions that really hits you emotionally. As an actor and a cinema student, I’m drawn to anything that helps me understand emotion better, and his music does that quietly, without explanation. Watching him live feels like the most direct way to experience that energy”.

The concert is also an excuse to step away from routine and allow herself to simply absorb something without needing to analyse it too much.

“I’m hoping to come back with a renewed perspective. Music has such a strong role in shaping emotion and storytelling, and seeing it come alive like this feels important”, she added.

She spoke about music as something deeply woven into her process as an actor. Before every project, she builds a playlist, one that reflects where the character is emotionally. It helps her understand silences, pauses, and inner conflicts, sometimes even before the script fully settles in. Hans Zimmer’s music, she feels, does much of that work without saying a word.

For Shweta, the trip is about returning with something intangible, a feeling, a rhythm, a deeper understanding that will inevitably find its way into her work.

