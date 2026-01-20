January 20, 2026 7:43 PM हिंदी

WPL 2026: Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as DC elect to bowl against MI

Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Vadodara, Jan 20 (IANS) Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field against defending champion Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday.

While the Mumbai Indians have made several changes to their playing XI, the Delhi Capitals have only made one adjustment. They handed a debut to 16-year-old Deeya Yadav in place of Mennu Mani. G Kamalini has been ruled out of the tournament after picking up an injury, with Vaishnavi Sharma coming in as her replacement. The left-arm spinner will make her debut today. Hayley Matthews also returns to the squad, with the conditions expected to suit her style of play.

Delhi Capitals Women captain Jemimah Rodrigues said, "We would like to bowl first. Under the lights, the ball skids on, and the bounce is a little bit low. Playing through the line will work well on this pitch. As bowlers, we will need to keep it at the stumps. We know we need to win, but our focus is on the process. If we take care of it, the rest will fall in place. Diya comes in place of Meenu Mani. She is 16, yet she can smack the ball out of the park."

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, “Yeah, looking at the conditions today, bowling first was definitely the better option. The pitch and the atmosphere suggested that we could get more assistance early on, so we were happy with that call. Obviously, coming off two losses in a row hasn’t been easy, but we’ve tried to stay together as a group. Over the last couple of days, we sat down, had some honest and constructive conversations, and refocused as a team. I feel in the last two games we didn’t quite play our best cricket, so today the aim is to stay positive, play with clarity, and put in a complete performance.

"We do have a few team changes today. Unfortunately, Kamalini has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, so we’ve brought in Vaishnavi Sharma in her place. She’s a left-arm spinner, and she’s making her debut today, which is really exciting for her and for the team. Also, Hayley is back in the squad, and looking at the conditions, we felt this surface would suit her game really well. Apart from that, Poonam isn’t playing today - that’s the other change,” she added.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Kristen Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Rahila Firdous (wk), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Deeya Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

New chapter in India’s political history: Rajasthan BJP on Nitin Nabin’s appointment (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

New chapter in India’s political history: Rajasthan BJP on Nitin Nabin’s appointment

Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as DC elect to bowl against MI

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

Juhi Parmar craves ‘Ghar Ka Khana’, misses ‘Dal Chawal’ after days of breads & croissants in Paris

Juhi Parmar craves ‘Ghar Ka Khana’, misses ‘Dal Chawal’ after days of breads & croissants in Paris

EU's response to Trump's tariffs will be unflinching, proportional: Ursula von der Leyen

EU's response to Trump's tariffs will be unflinching, proportional: Ursula von der Leyen

EtihadWE to test feasibility study for undersea power between UAE and India

EtihadWE to test feasibility study for undersea power between UAE and India

Gujarat: Railway tracks cleaning made easier with homegrown 'Vacuum-Assisted Cleaner' (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Railway tracks cleaning made easier with homegrown 'Vacuum-Assisted Cleaner'

Nepal elections: Former PM Oli to take on Balen Shah from same constituency on March 5

Nepal elections: Former PM Oli to take on Balen Shah from same constituency on March 5

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India