WPL 2026: 'Batters showed little intent to stay at crease,' Mithali slams Warriorz batting after loss against GG

Vadodara, Jan 23 (IANS) Former India captain Mithali Raj has criticised UP Warriorz’s batting performance after they suffered a 45-run defeat against the Gujarat Giants in the WPL match here at BCA stadium.

Analysing the match, Raj described Warriorz’s run chase as a complete breakdown in approach and temperament, saying, “It was an absolute batting meltdown by UP Warriorz. Panic set in early and continued through the batting lineup. Once the openers were dismissed, there were no partnerships at all. The batters showed little intent to stay at the crease, rotate the strike, or build an innings, instead opting for poor shot selection and unnecessary big hits,” Mithali told Jiostar.

She expressed disappointment with the experienced middle order, noting that players such as Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, and Shweta Sehrawat failed to apply themselves despite possessing the ability to anchor an innings.

“This is a middle order that has shown the capability to score 20s, 30s, and even a 50, but the shot selection in this game was very disappointing,” she added.

Raj also highlighted Sophie Devine’s all-around impact as a decisive factor in Gujarat Giants’ comprehensive win. While Devine is more comfortable to opening the batting, Raj praised her adaptability and composure under pressure.

"She began steadily and usually thrives as an opener, but in this match, she adjusted to a middle-order role with wickets falling around her. She anchored one end patiently, and after her catch was dropped in the final over, she made the most of the opportunity by scoring 16 crucial runs to shift momentum. Devine was decisive both with the bat and in the overall flow of the game,” Mithali said.

Turning attention to the bowling performance, Raj singled out left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who claimed three key wickets and played a central role in dismantling the Warriorz batting order.

“The standout dismissal was Shweta Sehrawat, who was beaten completely in the air with a turn. Deepti Sharma misjudged the line and went for her usual sweep, but the ball stayed low. Rajeshwari Gayakwad truly shone,” Raj remarked.

She also acknowledged Gayakwad’s perseverance, noting her return after injury and limited opportunities earlier in the season.

“She has been in and out of the side and often didn’t get full spells. Coming back after injury and missing international matches, she seized this opportunity perfectly. She herself said she was thrilled to contribute, and performances like this in crucial games justify that feeling,” she added.

Former India batter Veda Krishnamurthy also praised the Giants’ collective bowling and fielding effort, which helped the team register a big win.

“This win brings huge confidence with the points table so tight. Everyone was on four points, and this gave Gujarat Giants the chance to pull ahead. They bowled as a unit, fielded exceptionally well, and set smart fields that cut off boundaries during the middle overs while picking up wickets regularly. They choked up Warriorz more than expected,” Krishnamurthy said.

Gujarat Giants have moved up to second position in the points table with this win, and they have increased their chances of the playoffs. While the Warriors have moved to the last spot.

--IANS

sds/bc