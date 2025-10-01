October 01, 2025 8:06 PM हिंदी

WPAC 2025: Heads of Global para organisations impressed by India’s growth in para sports

Heads of Global para organisations -- Paul Fitzgerald of World Para Athletics and Andrew Parsons of International Paralympic Committee, impressed by India’s growth in para sports. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) India’s Paralympic movement has made rapid, huge strides in recent years. The nation is currently hosting the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and that’s a real manifestation of India’s growth and aspirations.

On Wednesday at the iconic venue, two very important people in the para-athletic organisational world – Paul Fitzgerald, head of World Para Athletics, and Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), addressed the media. They couldn’t help but express their admiration for the growth that India has shown in recent years in sports, including para sports.

Fitzgerald believes the ongoing event is a great opportunity on so many fronts. “Every world championship that we have is an opportunity to show the entire world what’s possible for 1.2 billion people around the world with disability and not just show that but also show excellence, high performance, as well as connect with each other as a community,” he said.

“Last year in Kobe, India won 17 medals. At the Doha World Championships in 2015, they had won two. In the ongoing one, there are already quite a few; the medal table is really ticking.

“The Indian government, for sure, has been very supportive. Renovations are underway across sports facilities. The event is a great opportunity to inspire the next generation,” he added.

Fitzgerald, who has been in his WPA role since 2022, also asserted the ongoing event was not a one-off thing.

“It’s definitely not a one-time thing. We had a Grand Prix before renovations here. We have a contract for the next three years to have a grand prix every year. The reach that we are having within the para community all around India is important,” he said.

Parsons, who recently got re-elected as IPC president for a third term, nodded in approval as Paul spoke before providing his assessment of things.

“There is growth. There is definitely good support from the government. We are trying to understand the para-ecosystem in India. It’s a work in progress,” he said.

“India definitely has the momentum. It’s growing economically. Being a Brazilian, speaking from the 2016 Rio experience, when the leader of the country takes an interest, it’s a good thing. It’s the same in India,” he added.

Fitzgerald stressed the importance of achieving personal bests, not so much not winning medals, as well as the WPAC being the beginning of something big. “India has the largest population. There are many athletes to reach out to, but it’s important to remember that being competitive is more important than winning medals. For me, it’s the personal best that matters, to inspire. To me, these games are the real launch point,” he said.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Railways, CAG, Police win on Day 3 of 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sr Men Inter-Department National C'ship: Railways, CAG, Police win on Day 3

Ajay Devgn & Kajol embark on a new journey this Shubh Maha Navami

Ajay Devgn & Kajol embark on a new journey this Shubh Maha Navami

Ashleigh Gardner's 77-ball century helps Australia post 326 against New Zealand in the second match of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s World Cup: Gardner's 77-ball century helps Australia post 326 against NZ

Bihar: Women's post office opens in Motihari, aimed at empowering women

Bihar: Women's post office opens in Motihari, aimed at empowering them

UP: Bus travel gets cheaper, fares slashed by 10 pc for Dussehra and Diwali

UP: Bus travel gets cheaper, fares slashed by 10 pc for Dussehra and Diwali

Maruti Suzuki exports hit record high in September, Nissan posts strong growth on GST boost

Maruti Suzuki exports hit record high in September, Nissan posts strong growth on GST boost

Gary Oldman reacts to his Knighthood, says Oscar pales in comparison to the honour)

Gary Oldman reacts to his Knighthood, says Oscar pales in comparison to the honour

India, Uzbekistan discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism

India, Uzbekistan discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism

Manushi Chhillar wishes Happy Birthday to her 'coolest dad & forever guide'

Manushi Chhillar wishes Happy Birthday to her 'coolest dad & forever guide'

PM Modi terms the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas approved by Cabinet as a ‘landmark step’

Establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas is ‘landmark step’: PM Modi