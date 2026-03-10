March 10, 2026 3:42 PM हिंदी

SIP inflows at Rs 29,845 crore in Feb, up 15 pc: AMFI data

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions to mutual funds stood at Rs 29,845 crore in February, a 15 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY), according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday.

Moreover, SIP inflows had stood at Rs 25,999 crore in February 2025.

However, the February figure was lower than the Rs 31,000 crore recorded in January, which marked the second consecutive month when SIP contributions crossed Rs 31,000 crore.

In December, SIP inflows had stood at Rs 31,002 crore.

On a yearly basis, SIP inflows in January 2026 had risen 17 per cent to Rs 31,000 crore, compared with Rs 26,400 crore in January 2025.

Meanwhile, the mutual fund industry recorded a net inflow of Rs 94,530 crore in February, supported by strong investor interest in equity funds, debt schemes and passive products, the AMFI data showed.

The industry’s total assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 82.03 lakh crore at the end of February, while the average AUM for the month was Rs 83.43 lakh crore.

Equity-oriented schemes continued to see strong investor participation with net inflows of Rs 25,978 crore during the month.

Among equity categories, flexi-cap funds led inflows with Rs 6,924.65 crore, followed by mid-cap funds with Rs 4,003 crore and small-cap funds with Rs 3,881 crore.

Meanwhile, January had proved to be a good month for the overall mutual fund industry. Net investments during this period totalled Rs 1.56 lakh crore, compared to Rs 66,591 crore in December. This clearly indicates that investors are now turning to mutual funds again.

According to earlier AMFI data, 7.4 million new SIP accounts were opened in January. Meanwhile, 5.5 million SIP accounts were closed during this period.

--IANS

ag/na

