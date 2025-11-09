November 09, 2025 12:31 AM हिंदी

'Wouldn't have allowed deal if I knew': Ajit Pawar on Pune land row

'Wouldn't have allowed deal if I knew': Ajit Pawar on Pune land row

Pune, Nov 8 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar said on Saturday that if he knew about the land transaction in Pune's upscale Mundhwa-Koregaon Park involving his son Parth Pawar, he would not have allowed it to happen.

He also added that the sale deed do not take place of such land (Mahar Watan) but it will now have to see how the transaction took place.

He added that the committee led by the state Revenue Department Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge will thoroughly investigate this matter.

He was speaking to reporters a day after he announced that the cancellation of a sale deed for the transaction of 40 acre land worth Rs 300 crore in Pune's Mundhwa-Koregaon Park area involving his son Parth Pawar-linked company Amedea Enterprises LLP led to a major controversy across the state politics.

It also came to light that the stamp duty of Rs 21 crore was also waived for the sale deed.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar on Saturday said, "The state government should not be harmed by such transactions. Some people dared to show their courage, and the truth will come out when an inquiry is conducted into how they did it. How did a transaction that cannot be registered take place? In this case, a sale deed cannot be made. Still, it is not known how this transaction took place. We will have to see if there was any pressure from anyone in this case."

In another land transaction from Pune's Bopodi area involving his son Parth Pawar, the Deputy CM said, "We had no connection with anyone in Bopodi, but our family's name was mentioned in it. I was not aware of this transaction, had I known it I would not have allowed it also to happen."

He added that the six-member committee led by the state's Revenue Department Additional Chief Secretary will probe thoroughly and the truth will emerge from it.

Replying to a query as to why an FIR was not registered against his son Parth Pawar in this case, Deputy CM Pawar said, "I saw Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule's statement in which he mentioned that an FIR has been registered against the people who were present in the registration office when this transaction took place. The truth will come out within a month after the investigation of this matter."

Incidentally, the FIR does not directly name Parth Pawar but targets three individuals accused of collusion.

The names mentioned in the FIR included Digvijay Patil, authorised signatory in Amadea Enterprises LLP; cousin of Parth Pawar, Shital Tejwani, Holder of power of attorney for original landowners' descendants; facilitated the sale and Ravindra Taru, Sub-registrar who registered the deal.

The Revenue Department has already suspended Taru and the Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale for their roles in the transaction.

Earlier, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's uncle and NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar reacting to the Pune land deal row involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar-linked Amedea Enterprises LLP, said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed it is a serious issue and therefore the inquiry be conducted in this case and the real picture should be presented before the society.

Pawar said, "I cannot say anything about this. But Chief Minister has claimed it a serious issue and therefore the inquiry be conducted in this and the real picture should be presented before the society."

"The state government has formed an inquiry committee on this. Therefore, we should see what issues come to light from the report of this committee," he added.

--IANS

sj/khz

LATEST NEWS

Novak Djokovic wins 101st title in Athens, ends Lorenzo Musetti's bid to join the line-up in the ATP Final in Turin. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Djokovic wins 101st title in Athens, ends Musetti's Turin bid

Asian Cricket Council to hold more events after Asia Cup success

Asian Cricket Council to hold more events after Asia Cup success: Report

Arjun Babuta finishes seventh in Air Rifle final in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday. Photo credit:NRAI

ISSF World C'ship: Arjun Babuta finishes seventh in Air Rifle final (Ld)

Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in third and final ODI at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, win series 2-1. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

3rd ODI: Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets, win series

Tej Pratap-Ravi Kishan meet at Patna airport again sparks speculation

Tej Pratap-Ravi Kishan meet at Patna airport again sparks speculation

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav reiterates job pledge in Nawada and Gaya

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav reiterates job pledge in Nawada and Gaya

SS-UBT names 40 star campaigners for Maharashtra local body polls

SS-UBT names 40 star campaigners for Maharashtra local body polls

'Wouldn't have allowed deal if I knew': Ajit Pawar on Pune land row

'Wouldn't have allowed deal if I knew': Ajit Pawar on Pune land row

Civil Aviation Minister reviews on-ground situation at Delhi ATC towers after tech glitch

Civil Aviation Minister reviews on-ground situation at Delhi ATC towers after tech glitch

Pranavi Urs finishes best among Indians as Ruixin Liu wins Aramco China Championship 2025 in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Pranavi best-placed Indian as Ruixin Liu wins China Championship in Shenzhen