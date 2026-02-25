February 25, 2026 2:34 AM हिंदी

‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’ makers clear the air around teaser being pulled down

(Photo : IANS/sunshinepicturesofficial/insta)

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’, have cleared the air around the reports of the film’s teaser being pulled down.

On Tuesday, the production house behind the film, Sunshine Pictures, shared in an official statement that such reports are false and misleading.

They said in a statement, “Sunshine Pictures would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of ‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’ teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading.The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material”.

They further mentioned, “Both the teaser and the trailer of ‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’ continue to remain available across all our official platforms. We strongly urge media houses, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information and speculative reports. Such misinformation only creates unnecessary confusion”.

Earlier, reports stated that the teaser of ‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’ was briefly released online before being pulled down across official social media handles, triggering fresh debate around the franchise’s already contentious positioning.

The original ‘The Kerala Story’ attracted intense scrutiny, legal challenges, and political reactions over its claims and portrayal of sensitive social themes. Against that backdrop, the sequel teaser’s takedown was widely interpreted as a pre-emptive or corrective move rather than a routine marketing error. The incident underscores how politically and socially sensitive cinema in India now operates under heightened scrutiny, where promotional material itself can become a flashpoint even before a film reaches theatres.

‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’ is set to release in theatres on February 27, 2026.

