February 25, 2026 1:02 AM हिंदी

T20 WC: Salman Agha rues missed chances after Pakistan's defeat to England

Salman Agha rues missed chances after Pakistan's defeat to England in their Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Kandy on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Kandy (Sri Lanka), Feb 24 (IANS) Pakistan captain Salman Agha admitted his side fell short despite a promising start, conceding that Harry Brook’s brilliance ultimately proved the difference in their defeat to England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eight clash in Kandy on Tuesday.

“Started well with the bat, but couldn't finish the way we wanted to. But some days you have to give credit to other batters. I think Harry batted brilliantly. Our score was a bit short. And then Brook took the game away from us. We threw everything at him,” Salman said after the match.

England’s bowlers set the tone. Pakistan chose to bat but managed only 164 for 9. Sahibzada Farhan scored a solid 63, with useful contributions from Babar Azam (25), Fakhar Zaman (25), and Shadab Khan (23*). Liam Dawson stood out with 3 for 24, while Jamie Overton (2 for 26) and Jofra Archer (2 for 32) kept control of the scoring.

Salman acknowledged the opener’s contributions while admitting the rest of the batting unit did not fully deliver.

“I think he's batted very well throughout the World Cup. Other batters haven't played the way we wanted to, but it can happen like that in World Cups,” he said of Farhan.

On the bowling front, Salman reserved praise for Shaheen Shah Afridi, who struck early as he so often does against England. “He bowled really well today. He's famous for early wickets, and he did that today. Whenever we play against England and lose, it's always him. Have to say hats off to him and the way he batted today. Very challenging, the way he batted. He can play all around the ground, so it can get challenging.”

Despite throwing multiple options at Brook, Pakistan struggled to contain the England skipper. Salman noted how England approached Usman Tariq smartly. “They batted really well against Tariq. They didn't go hard against him. Still, he got two wickets.”

He also pointed to Mohammad Nawaz’s penultimate over as a moment that briefly rekindled hope. “The way Nawaz bowled the 19th over, I thought maybe, you never know. Even if there's a 1% chance, my team will go for it.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’ makers clear the air around teaser being pulled down (Photo : IANS/sunshinepicturesofficial/insta)

‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’ makers clear the air around teaser being pulled down

Arijit Singh issues clarification on songs coming out after retirement

Arijit Singh issues clarification on songs coming out after retirement

Salman Agha rues missed chances after Pakistan's defeat to England in their Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Kandy on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Salman Agha rues missed chances after Pakistan's defeat to England

Former UP DGP slams Youth Congress' shirtless protest at AI Summit ​(Photo: IANS)

Former UP DGP slams Youth Congress' shirtless protest at AI Summit ​

'We’ve come here to do the job, and we got it done,' says Harry Brook after England storm into semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Kandy on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We’ve come here to do the job, and we got it done,' says Brook after England storm into semis

Odisha, Inter Kashi share points in the Indian Super League 2025-26 in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Odisha, Inter Kashi share points in Bhubaneswar

All the stats from England's two-wicket win over Pakistan in Super 8s stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: All the stats from England's two-wicket win over Pakistan in Super 8s

Scindia demands action in Delhi racial harassment case; assures safety of NE citizens

Scindia demands action in Delhi racial harassment case; assures safety of NE citizens

England becomes first team to enter semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: England becomes first team to enter semis

Skipper Harry Brook’s century guides England to semifinals; edge Pakistan by two wickets in a Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Skipper Brook’s century guides England to semifinals; edge Pakistan by two wickets