February 25, 2026 1:02 AM

ISL 2025-26: Odisha, Inter Kashi share points in Bhubaneswar

Odisha, Inter Kashi share points in the Indian Super League 2025-26 in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (IANS) Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC played out a goalless draw in Gameweek 2 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Odisha FC, playing their first match of the season, and Inter Kashi FC, building on their encouraging league debut, were evenly matched throughout.

Despite chances at both ends, neither side could find the breakthrough as the contest ended in the first stalemate of the season. Despite nine attempts from Odisha and eight from Inter Kashi, only two shots on target were registered by each side. Odisha’s Rahul KP was named the Player of the Match.

The visitors started brightly. In the opening minute, Inter Kashi midfielder Tomba Singh made a sharp low save from distance.

Odisha responded around the quarter-hour mark when Rahul KP fired over from long range, following a quick transition initiated by Lalthathanga Khawlhring. Shortly after, Suhair VP, headed over for Odisha from close range after a set-piece delivery by Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Midway through the first half, Thoiba Singh won a free-kick for the hosts on the right and later headed narrowly wide from Khawlhring’s delivery. Suhair again failed to hit the target from another set-piece situation. At the other end, Planas saw a close-range effort blocked by the defence. Just before the break, Vanlalruatfela tested Lluis Tarrés with a low strike from distance, but the Inter Kashi custodian gathered comfortably as the teams went into the interval.

Early in the second half, Inter Kashi forward Rohit Danu had a header blocked inside the area. A little after the hour mark, Vanlalruatfela came closest for the Juggernauts, but his left-footed effort from a tight angle was blocked by defender David Humanes.

In the 73rd minute, Danu dragged a shot wide from the left after being picked out by Prasanth Mohan. Deep into stoppage time, he attempted another effort from distance, which sailed just over the crossbar.

Both teams pushed in the closing ten minutes, with Inter Kashi threatening more. However, neither could apply the finishing touch as the contest ended goalless, with both sides sharing the spoils.

--IANS

bsk/

