Worship Khanna reveals he lost four kilos for his role in 'Pati Brahmachari'

May 12, 2025

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) After being a part of shows like "Kumkum Bhagya", "Meri Doli Mere Angana", and "Ishq Subhan Allah" actor Worship Khanna will next be seen in the forthcoming TV show, "Pati Brahmachari".

As part of his preparation for the role, Khanna got rid of the extra kilos.

He said, “I lost four kilos for the role. That’s quite a lot, but let’s just keep it at that and move on. It just slipped out in a conversation that it took nine months for me to get this role, and that made me think maybe it's not a coincidence. Worship Khanna gave birth to Birju, and now, exactly nine months later, Worship Khanna is giving birth to Puran.”

“Both characters, both shows, are from Shashi Sumeet Productions. And I return as Puran in the same production house’s new show,” the 'Khan Number One' actor added.

He shared that his character is like a happy-go-lucky guy, and he completely relates to him.

Khanna shared, “My character’s name is Puran. I play the hero’s brother. He’s a very happy-go-lucky guy, a slice-of-life character. He enjoys small moments, belongs to the lower middle class, doesn’t have much money, but lives life with heart and stays happy. He believes in love, believes in humanity. He’s charming, positive, and adds a comic element to the show.”

“I’m sure the audience will enjoy the character, and I hope he inspires people because life should be lived that way. There are always problems, money is always tight, but the smile should never fade,” he added.

He further revealed that he relates to his character a lot, as he is like him in real life too. He said, “Just like my character, I find happiness in the smallest of things. I love roadside tea; I enjoy pani puri. I’m not into clubbing. I prefer staying in with friends, chatting over drinks or food, in a homely environment. That family vibe—that’s me.”

“Even if I go out for dinner or on a date, I don’t like crowded places. A small restaurant or dhaba where it’s peaceful is perfect. I like to talk, to connect, to enjoy the moment. So yes, small things bring me big joy. I definitely relate to the role,” Khanna added.

