Divya Dutta revisits childhood days as she shares picture with father’s gift

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta took a nostalgic walk down memory lane as she shared a faded childhood photograph that instantly stirred emotions, featuring a doll gifted to her by her father.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared an image, where a smiling Divya is seen dressed in a knitted sweater and beaded necklace, cradling the doll with quiet pride.

For the caption, she wrote: “Bachpan se milkar accha laga,, found this pic....felt like yestrday..when i held this doll my dad got fr me...thodi si ye, to ab bhi hai mere andar (sic)..(Meeting my childhood felt good. Found this picture… It felt like yesterday when I held this doll my dad got for me. A little bit of that girl still lives inside me),” she wrote in the caption.

Talking about the actress, she was last seen in Chhaava based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal.

An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, it is directed by Laxman Utekar. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

In the digital space, Divya was seen in Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans created by Deva Katta. It stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles, co-starring Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, and Nassar.

Set in the volatile political landscape of 1970s-1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series dramatises the evolving relationship between two prominent political figures Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and M. S. Rami Reddy, portraying their journey from friends-turned-political rivals.

The 48-year-old actress made her debut in Hindi cinema in 1994 with the film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna, which she followed with a lead role in the 1995 drama Veergati.

She garnered attention for playing the lead role of Zainab, a Muslim wife separated from her Sikh husband, in the 1999 Punjabi film Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India.

She gained further acclaim for her supporting roles in the romantic drama Veer-Zaara, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Delhi-6, Stanley Ka Dabba and Heroine and Badlapur. In 2013, she gained acclaim for playing the sister of Milkha Singh in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

For her role in the social drama Irada, Divya was awarded the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

