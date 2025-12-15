Shooting of director Venky Atluri's film with Suriya wrapped up?

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the shooting of director Venky Atluri's much-awaited film with actor Suriya, tentatively being referred to as #Suriya46, has now been wrapped.

Although the industry is abuzz with rumours of the film unit having wrapped up the shooting, there has been no official announcement from the makers in this regard yet.

It may be recalled that the film went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad in May this year. Ace director Trivikram had delivered the first clap, marking the official launch.

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju, who impressed with her performance in the Malayalam romantic drama 'Premalu', plays the female lead in the film which has music by National Award winner G V Prakash.

Shooting began by the end of May for the film, which is scheduled to hit screens during the summer of 2026.

Well known production house Sithara Entertainments is producing this film, which sources say will be a proper family entertainer.

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film also features Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Cinematography for the film is by Nimish Ravi and editing is by National Award winner Navin Nooli.

At the time of the film's launch, music director and actor G V Prakash, who will be joining hands with Suriya as a music director after 'Soorarai Pottru', had taken to X to say that this film would be as special as 'Soorarai Pottru'.

G V Prakash had then said, "After #Sooraraipottru joining hands with Suriya sir. This album will be as special as SP. This one is for you sir @Suriya_offl....We have got a fantastic film and album on hands.... The songs have come out superb. With the hit production house and my best combo @SitharaEnts @vamsi84 sir . And my most successful director combo #Venkyatluri. @_mamithabaiju here is #Suriya46."

