Jackie Shroff recalls Ustad Zakir Hussain, says ‘always remembered’

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff remembered legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on his first death anniversary, paying tribute to his contribution to Indian classical music.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome image of the legendary tabla player.

He wrote: “Remembering… Ustad Zakir Hussain ji on his death anniversary.”

Ustad Zakir Hussain was widely regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation and one of its finest percussionists. He produced music across multiple genres and contributed to popularizing Indian classical music to a global audience.

He was awarded the United States National Endowment for the Arts' National Heritage Fellowship, the highest award given to traditional artists and musicians. He was also given the Government of India's Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, Ratna Sadsya, in 2018. The tabla player received nine Grammy Award nominations, winning four times,including three in 2024.

He died on 15 December 2024 in San Francisco, California, from complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was 73.

Talking about Jackie, he was seen on the big screen in the comedy thriller “Housefull 5”. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder mystery comedy, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Jackie will next feature in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

