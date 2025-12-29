World's patience with religious extremism in Pakistan wearing thin: Report

Islamabad, Dec 29 (IANS) Under army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's stewardship, Pakistan has pivoted sharply towards a theocratic and combative identity, promoting Islamist "resistance" abroad while failing to rein in radicals at home. The consequences of it are being felt in bloodshed, backlash and the new normal is that not just militants and sex offenders, even the Pakistani-origin social media propaganda is being considered as a security hazard in capitals around the world, a report has stated.

Anti-Pakistan sentiment is taking root in Western and Middle Eastern capitals, driven by alarm over Pakistan’s export of radical Islamist ideology and its permissive attitude towards extremism and other criminal activities under the current military leadership.

"Since General Syed Asim Munir became Pakistan’s army chief in late 2022, observers note a marked shift towards religious conservatism in Islamabad’s posture. Pakistan’s government and military have openly embraced hardline positions, with parliament praising 'armed resistance' against Israel and generals professing solidarity with Gaza-based terrorists. Under Munir, a Quran-memorizing General known to pepper speeches with scripture, Pakistan’s military doctrine has been reengineered around religion. This state-enabled radicalization, targetting Israel, India, the West, and religious minorities, is fueling a backlash abroad," a report in Greek City Times detailed.

Several Pakistan-linked extremist incidents have been reported in Western nations in recent years. This year, Spanish police broke up a cell of 11 Pakistani nationals suspected of belonging to the Pakistani Taliban terrorist organisation, with the group accused of promoting violent jihadist actions, including murders and beheadings. In 2024, North American authorities foiled a similar plot as a 20-year-old Pakistani man living in Canada was arrested for orchestrating a mass shooting at synagogue in New York City, with a goal to “slaughter as many Jewish people as possible” on the anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack.

Furthermore, the long running 'grooming gangs' scandal in the UK has led to Pakistan facing global backlash. A disproportionate number of convicted offenders were men of Pakistani origin, especially in towns like Oxford, Rotherham, Rochdale and Telford, who have targetted vulnerable white girls in the UK, according the report in Greek City Times. This issue is being seen as part of a broader debate about integration, imported patriarchal attitudes, and the influence of conservative religious and cultural norms from Pakistan. These examples showcase West's fear that violent extremism and other criminal activities incubated in Pakistan.

These concerns further increase due to anti-Western, antisemitic and sectarian propaganda traced to Pakistan's social media system. Many international analysts accuse Pakistan's military establishment and Islamist outfits of planning sophisticated online disinformation campaigns against the West and other faith communities.

Western observers have warned that Pakistan’s digital disinformation campaigns are causing discord abroad, creating hatred against Hindus, Christians Jews and Americans, and impacting Pakistan’s ties with other countries. Even Muslim-majority nations in the Middle East are concerned about Pakistan's trajectory. Recently, the United Arab Emirates has imposed stringent visa curbs on Pakistani nationals amid security and law-and-order worries.

The report in Greek City Times mentioned, "The world’s patience with Pakistan’s spiral into religious extremism is wearing thin. Under Munir’s stewardship, Pakistan has pivoted sharply toward a more theocratic and combative identity – glorifying Islamist “resistance” abroad while failing to rein in radicals at home. From London to New York to Dubai, the consequences are being felt in bloodshed and backlash."

"The new normal is that Pakistani-origin militants, sex offenders, and social media propaganda are viewed as a security hazard in capitals worldwide. The mounting aversion to Pakistani travelers and the criticism voiced by international observers are symptoms of a broader realization: Pakistan’s unchecked radicalization is no longer just its own problem, but a growing menace to global peace and multicultural harmony," it added.

--IANS

akl/as