World Youth Skills Day celebrated in Greater Noida: Focus on empowering people through AI, digital skills

Greater Noida, July 15 (IANS) World Youth Skills Day was celebrated on Tuesday with great enthusiasm in Greater Noida, with a series of discussions and events dedicated to empowering young people with cutting-edge skills.

Stakeholders from government agencies, training institutes, and industry partners gathered to highlight how initiatives like the Skill Development Mission are transforming the lives of the youth by equipping them with industry-relevant skills and facilitating employment opportunities.

Hundreds of young people in Greater Noida have found gainful employment through the Skill Development Mission.

Beneficiaries shared that apart from professional training, they are also being provided with essential amenities like food and accommodation during their learning period, ensuring that financial hardship does not stand in the way of acquiring valuable skills.

The scheme also places a strong emphasis on making women self-reliant by offering tailored training and job opportunities.

This year’s World Youth Skills Day carries special significance as it marks the 10th anniversary of the Skill India Mission.

Launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mission was designed to transform India into a global hub of skilled talent by equipping youth with industry-relevant capabilities, promoting entrepreneurship, and supporting sustainable livelihoods.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) is part of the Ministry of Rural Development’s National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) and aims to reduce poverty by providing sustainable employment to over 550 lakh poor rural youth.

It focusses on placing candidates in jobs that offer regular monthly wages at or above the minimum wage, significantly improving the livelihoods of families across India.

World Youth Skills Day is observed every year on July 15 to underline the strategic importance of empowering young people with skills necessary for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.

The United Nations General Assembly declared this day in 2014, following a resolution initiated by Sri Lanka. The first celebration in 2015 coincided with the launch of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which places strong emphasis on quality education and decent work for all.

The theme for this year, 'Youth Empowerment Through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Skills,' reflects the transformative role of technology in shaping careers and societies. As AI continues to redefine industries, building digital literacy and advanced technical capabilities among youth is critical to ensuring they become leaders of change rather than passive participants.

The celebration in Greater Noida included motivational addresses, skill demonstrations, and inspiring success stories from beneficiaries.

Anita, a participant of the programme, shared her journey: “Earlier, I didn’t know what to do. With this Yojana, I came to Greater Noida. Now I am working as a floor manager in a hospital. This scheme changed my life.”

Manisha, another beneficiary, highlighted the entrepreneurial boost the scheme has given her. “I took three months of sewing training. We now have around 20 machines and are getting orders from Noida, Delhi, and Gurugram. We have done business worth Rs 30 lakh so far," she told IANS.

The event also showcased how initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and the Skill India Digital Hub are accelerating India’s journey to becoming a global skill powerhouse. Since 2015, over 1.6 crore youths have been trained under PMKVY across 38 sectors ranging from manufacturing and traditional crafts to healthcare, IT, electronics, and retail.

Importantly, 45 per cent of those trained under PMKVY are women, and a significant proportion belong to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, demonstrating the government’s focus on inclusive growth. This widespread training effort has contributed to a notable increase in job-readiness among college graduates — from 34 per cent in 2014 to over 51 per cent in 2024.

With nearly 65 per cent of India’s population under the age of 35, skilling and youth empowerment remain critical to securing the country’s economic future.

--IANS

jk/rad