World No. 8 Andreeva sets up clash with Mboko in Adelaide International final

Adelaide, Jan 16 (IANS) Russia’s rising star Mirra Andreeva will lock horns with Canada’s Victoria Mboko in the final of the Adelaide International, setting up a high-quality contest between the two highest-ranked teenagers on the women’s tennis circuit. The clash also serves as a key Australian Open warm-up as both players look to carry momentum into the season’s first Grand Slam.

World No. 8 Andreeva, the third seed at the tournament, booked her place in Saturday’s final with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over compatriot Diana Shnaider in the semifinals on Friday. The Russian teenager showed composure and control throughout the contest, extending her impressive run in Adelaide, where she has yet to drop a set.

Andreeva will now face 17th-ranked Mboko, who advanced to her first Adelaide final after producing a series of assured performances through the week. At 18 and 19 respectively, Andreeva and Mboko are the only teenagers currently ranked inside the world’s top 25 in women’s singles, highlighting the emergence of a new generation on the WTA Tour.

The final will mark the first professional meeting between the two young stars. Andreeva has been particularly dominant on serve during the tournament, having been broken only once in each of her three matches.

Against Shnaider, who is ranked 23rd in the world, Andreeva struck nine more winners while committing 10 fewer unforced errors, underlining her efficiency under pressure.

“I was quite nervous before the match and a bit passive at the start,” Andreeva said on court following her semifinal victory.

“I tried to stick to my plan no matter what, play my own game, be smart with my decisions and make the right choices on court,” she added.

Saturday’s final presents Andreeva with the opportunity to claim her fourth WTA Tour singles title, a milestone that would further strengthen her status as one of the brightest prospects in women’s tennis. Her consistent performances over the past year have already seen her break into the top 10 for the first time.

For Mboko, the title match offers a chance to secure her third WTA Tour singles crown and cap a breakthrough week in Adelaide. The Canadian has impressed with her athleticism, shot selection and calm temperament, attributes that have helped her navigate tough matches against higher-ranked opponents.

