World leaders express solidarity with India, offer condolences over Delhi blast

Tokyo/Kathmandu, Nov 11 (IANS) Several world leaders on Tuesday expressed solidarity with India and offered condolences following the deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that has claimed several lives and injured many.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi offered condolences to the families of the victims of the Delhi car blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of injured people.

"I am in deep sorrow to learn that many precious lives were lost in the explosion that occurred in Delhi, India. On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their bereaved families. I also offer my sincere prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," Takaichi posted on X.

The blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car, a Hyundai i20, exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station.

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki also expressed sadness over the tragic Delhi blast, emphasising that Kathmandu stands in solidarity with India.

In a statement shared on X, Karki stated, "I am shocked and saddened by the tragic Delhi explosion last evening. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Nepal stands in solidarity with India in this hour of grief."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed sadness over the explosion that occurred in Delhi.

In a post on X, Ibrahim wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, which has claimed several lives and injured many others. My heartfelt condolences go to the victims’ families and to the people of India as they mourn this senseless tragedy."

"If confirmed to be an act of terror, it deserves the strongest condemnation. There can be no justification for violence that targets innocent lives and sows fear among ordinary people. I also pay tribute to the first responders and to the authorities working to determine the cause of the blast and to bring those responsible to justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who are affected," he added.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed solidarity with the people of India. He wrote on X, "Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar offered condolences to the people of India, including the families of the victims killed in the blast in Delhi. He expressed Israel's support to India in its fight against terror.

"I extend my and Israel’s deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi. Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded. Israel stands with India in its fight against terror," Sa'ar posted on X.

In a regular press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian offered sympathies to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the blast.

When asked about China's comment on blast that occurred in Delhi, Lin said, "China noted reports about the explosion in New Delhi. As we have learned, there are no Chinese casualties so far. We are shocked by the incident. We mourn for the lives lost, extend sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wish the injured speedy recovery."

--IANS

akl/as