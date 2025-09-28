World Food India concludes with technology transfers, international agreements

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) World Food India 2025 concluded on Sunday after three days of business meetings, technology transfers, and international collaborations, reinforcing India's status as a global hub for food processing and innovation.

Day three included technical sessions and presentations from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Odisha, an official statement said.

The Department of Fisheries conducted a session highlighting advancements in fisheries and value chain development.

The event attracted over 35,784 visitors and hosted 4,657 business-to-business meetings, 154 government-to-government sessions, and 9,564 reverse buyer-seller meetings in its first two days.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries had informed that 21 companies signed investment agreements in the event worth over Rs 1 lakh crore of investments.

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) has transferred key technologies related to nutrition and food innovation to companies and signed MoUs with medical and research institutes throughout India.

Further, NIFTEM also partnered with several companies to enhance food fortification and research efforts.

On day 2 of the event, discussions were hosted by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of AYUSH, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, and World Bank.

As part of the summit, key government-to-government meetings were held with international counterparts of Russia and Portugal to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and food processing, the release said.

The third Global Food Regulators Summit, organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, was also held on the sidelines, focusing on a unique platform for global regulators to discuss harmonisation of food safety standards and strengthen regulatory cooperation.

India possesses a triple strength of diversity, demand, and scale, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said at the World Food India 2025 event. PM Modi underscored that this strong domestic demand gives India a competitive edge and makes it a preferred destination for investors.

