World Cup-medallist Niraj Kumar feels shooting league will help people ‘learn and appreciate sport’

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) World Cup gold medallist and Indian shooter Niraj Kumar recently believes that the upcoming Shooting League of India (SLI) will make a significant contribution to the evolving landscape of the sport in the country by helping people understand and appreciate the sport.

Niraj, who delivered a standout performance at the 68th National Shooting Championships in Bhopal by securing a silver medal in the Men’s 50m 3P category, reflected on his professional journey and the upcoming Shooting League of India (SLI).

Kumar’s journey from a small border town in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab to the national podium is a testament to the resilience required in elite sport. Beginning his path through the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in 2014, Kumar overcame significant financial hurdles and spent years convincing his parents to support his career in shooting. His eventual selection for the Indian Navy served as the turning point that secured his family's support for his ambitions.

With the launch of the SLI, Kumar believes the younger generation will not face the same obstacles. He suggests the league will provide parents with the confidence to view shooting as a viable and secure career path for their children.

“Families often encourage a child to pursue a sport only after seeing successful examples within that discipline. The Shooting League of India will help establish those examples for the public. Audiences will enjoy the format and begin to recognize the future opportunities this sport offers,” said Kumar.

“Normally, our audience is limited to those who already understand or have practiced shooting. However, with the league being broadcast, a wider audience will have the opportunity to learn about and appreciate the sport,” he further noted.

A significant highlight for Kumar is the league’s potential to pair domestic athletes with international legends. He expressed excitement at the prospect of training and competing alongside global icons, specifically mentioning Hungarian World Champion István Peni and Indian teammate Kiran Jadhav.

“I am excited to shoot alongside Hungarian athlete István Péni and my Indian teammate Kiran Jadhav. It would be even better if we were on the same team," Kumar revealed.

Commenting on his recent national success and the preparations that led to his podium finish, Kumar lauded the infrastructure available at national training centers.

"I did not follow a specific regimen for the national championships. However, the infrastructure at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, where I train, is excellent. We are provided with hostel accommodations and three meals a day. Additionally, we receive ammunition for training, which is a significant advantage," Kumar stated.

Despite the intense competition among Indian shooters at both national and international levels, Kumar noted that athletes maintain a clear distinction between professional rivalries and personal friendships by focusing on their individual performance.

“Since shooting is an individual sport and requires us to stay in our lane, focus on our target, and fight with ourselves, we do not pay much attention to each other. This is a positive aspect of our game,” he said. He further added, “So we meet, talk to each other, hang out. Everything goes well. There is no negativity in the range.”

As he prepares for the 2026 season, Kumar remains focused on his primary goal of securing an Olympic medal. He views the Shooting League of India not merely as a tournament, but as a high-stakes ecosystem that will help every athlete elevate their performance while also garnering the audience’s support for the sport.

