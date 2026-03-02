Iran crisis: Indian Ambassador assures community in UAE of full support ​

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Sunjay Sudhir, issued a message to the Indian community in the UAE on Monday, assuring them of the government’s commitment to their safety and well-being during the “unprecedented times” of the past 48 hours.

In his address, the Ambassador emphasised that the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai are working round the clock, operating 24/7 helplines and email services to assist Indian nationals in the country.

He urged community members to reach out at any time for support, reiterating that the mission is engaged with individuals, organisations, and authorities to assist.

The Ambassador highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken directly with the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had also been in contact with the UAE Foreign Minister, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. ​

He noted that India had expressed gratitude for the prompt and effective measures taken by the UAE leadership to safeguard the nation, its residents, and the large Indian diaspora. ​

Stressing the importance of reliable information, he cautioned against falling prey to rumours or unverified reports and advised the community to rely only on official embassy channels, UAE government sources, and recognised media outlets for updates. ​

He also appealed to Indians in the UAE to act responsibly on social media and avoid spreading unverified claims.​

The Ambassador acknowledged the disruption caused by overflight restrictions and assured that the embassy is in contact with airlines and local authorities to facilitate the resumption of travels, and asked them to remain in touch with their airlines for updates on airspace and flight operations. ​

For students, he confirmed that the CBSE examination scheduled for October 22 has been postponed, and that the board is working on a revised timetable, which will be communicated soon. ​

The Ambassador urged the community to remain safe, calm, and vigilant, reaffirming that the embassy and consulate stand firmly with them during this period. ​

He concluded, saying, “We are with you. Jai Hind.”

--IANS

scor/dan