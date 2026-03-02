March 03, 2026 2:21 AM हिंदी

Huma Qureshi reads books which ‘have nothing to do’ with her profession

Huma Qureshi reads books which ‘have nothing to do’ with her profession

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Toxic’, has shared that she reads a lot of books which are nowhere related to her profession.

The actress attended ‘Women of Impact’ event, and spoke about her journey as an actress, early days and moulding herself with changing times.

Talking about moments of failures that almost broke her, Huma shared “Bahut saare hote hain. I think your early days when you don't know if the career you've chosen for yourself will really plan or pan out the way you want to. Lots of rejections. A lot of times I have been thrown out of movies and I discover it from the papers. Nobody even has the courtesy to even call and say maybe you have not made it”.

She also spoke on her aspiration of always becoming an actor right from her young days, the actress candidly shared “I think I have many interests and I have lots of passions but I think somehow being an actor, sort of is just like a great culmination of a lot of things. I am naturally curious about life, about people. I read books on a lot of subjects which have nothing to do with my current profession. I think acting is the best profession in the world, I get to live so many people in this one life and I get paid for it”.

Representing true women power was Major Swathi Kumar who also joined for a brief conversation at the stage of ‘Women of Impact’.

Encouraging young women who aspire to join the military and elaborating on the gender neutrality policy of the military, she said “In the military there is no thing as you are a man or a woman. It is gender neutral. And while we are being trained, you are training alongside the men and women because you are training as an officer and if you're a soldier, you are training as a soldier. And after your training also you are commissioned to particular tasks or roles. It's never that since you're a girl, who will be given this particular task”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Huma Qureshi reads books which ‘have nothing to do’ with her profession

Huma Qureshi reads books which ‘have nothing to do’ with her profession

Delhi court extends custody of Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib; release likely tomorrow

Delhi court extends custody of Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib; release likely tomorrow

Iran crisis: Indian Ambassador assures community in UAE of full support ​(Photo: @IndembAbuDhabi/X)

Iran crisis: Indian Ambassador assures community in UAE of full support ​

Congress shut down CIRUS reactor in 2010 under US pressure, crippled India's nuclear independence: Nishikant Dubey

Congress shut down CIRUS reactor in 2010 under US pressure, crippled India's nuclear independence: Nishikant Dubey

Bengal SIR: 200 additional judicial officers from J'khand, Odisha to join adjudication exercise

Bengal SIR: 200 additional judicial officers from J'khand, Odisha to join adjudication exercise

Some contingents may get delayed in reaching Milano Cortina, Italy, for 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) monitoring crisis in Middle East. Photo credit: IPC

Some contingents may get delayed for Paralympic Winter Games, IPC monitoring crisis in Middle East

PM Modi speaks to Jordan's King Abdullah II on West Asia crisis

PM Modi speaks to Jordan's King Abdullah II on West Asia crisis

Gujarat CM inaugurates new Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul building, stresses value-based, tech-driven education

Gujarat CM inaugurates new Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul building, stresses value-based, tech-driven education

Christian worker found dead in legislator’s room in Pakistan: Rights body (File image)

Christian worker found dead in legislator’s room in Pakistan: Rights body

Travel disruptions delay Zimbabwe’s return from India, Zimbabwe Cricket says working out alternative travel arrangements. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Travel disruptions delay Zimbabwe’s return from India