World aware of nexus between terrorists, Pakistani State and military: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) India on Friday called out Pakistan yet again over its consistent support to terrorists, saying that the entire world is well aware about the nexus between the Pakistani State, the country's military and terror outfits operating from the Pakistani soil.

"On terrorism matters, we are clear that the world is aware of the nexus between the terrorists and the Pakistani state and the military. Such statements make it even more glaring. So, this is how we look at the visual that you talked about," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly media briefing while responding to a question on the recent videos of terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Jaiswal's statement comes after a JeM commander admitted that the family of the terror outfit's founder Masood Azhar was "torn to shreds" during the Operation Sindoor strikes launched by the Indian Armed Forces on its headquarters Markaz Taiba in Muridke,

In the video doing rounds on social media, JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, flanked by armed personnel, conceded the substantial losses suffered by the terror group during India's Operation Sindoor.

The acknowledgement came in the aftermath of the heinous Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, which prompted India to retaliate by destroying terror targets of JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK)

Pakistan itself later confirmed that nine sites had been struck, including Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muridke -- areas long known as terror strongholds.

Bahawalpur is Pakistan's 12th largest city and a major hub of JeM operations. It is home to the terror group's headquarters at Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, also referred to as the Usman-o-Ali campus.

Addressing a gathering, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri said, "This nonsense of terrorism, which we hold close to our hearts, for the ideological and geographical boundaries of this country (Pakistan), sometimes we clashed with Delhi, sometimes with Kabul and sometimes with Kandahar."

"After sacrificing everything, on May 7, the family of Maulana Masood Azhar, including his women and children, were killed and torn to shreds in Bahawalpur," he added.

At Friday's briefing, the MEA spokesperson also reiterated the need for fighting cross-border terrorism and terrorism in all its forms.

"In every document that comes out of multilateral forums, whether it is BRICS, SCO, or anywhere else, you will see the strong support for combating international terrorism. In fact, there is also a reference to fighting cross-border terrorism. We call upon the world to strengthen and intensify efforts to address terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Jaiswal stated.

--IANS

akl/as