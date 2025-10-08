Women’s World Cup: Sushma backs top-order and keeper Richa to come good amid mixed returns

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Despite India’s top-order batters struggling for fluency in the ongoing 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma has thrown her weight behind the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, saying form fluctuations are part of tournament cricket and not a cause for concern.

India have won both of their league stage games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but are set to face tougher challenges in four straight games, starting from the clash against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Thursday. But it is the top order’s lack of returns, low strike rate, and non-fluency in strike rotation that threatens to hurt India in the competition.

As per statistics from Cricket-21, India’s top five batters have collectively scored 265 runs at a strike rate of 74.0 and an average of 26.5 runs per wicket, with no half-centuries so far. In contrast, the lower-order (numbers 6-11) has contributed 229 runs at a brisk strike rate of 101.3, with two fifties and a higher average of 28.6 runs per wicket - highlighting an unusual scoring pattern.

Though the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have a run-rate of 6.05, it sharply goes down to only 4.32 when the latter and Harleen Deol are batting together, which in turn adds pressure on the rest of the batting order to come good.

“In the recent series (against Australia before the World Cup), all the batters were into runs. So, as a player, you do up and down in a couple of matches, so you are not concerned about that. I am sure that Smriti, Pratika, for that matter, Harleen, or Harman, I don't think they are so concerned that they are not in form or that there is a big challenge for them.”

"But when you play in ICC tournaments, I feel that as a player, you come with a very different mindset that it's not just about one or two games - it happens. I mean, that's quite obvious that you will fail in one or two matches. So, I don't see any challenge ahead for the Indian top order. They all are in good shape, and if we have to face world-class bowlers like Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka, our batters will come in a different form.”

“I am sure that their approach will be the same. So, it's not a concern for me, and I am sure it's not a big concern for the team either, because it happens. In every World Cup journey, there have been such phases with the batters that you flop in two or three matches and then you get runs again,” said Sushma, a JioStar expert, to IANS in a select virtual interaction ahead of the India-South Africa clash.

India’s campaign has remained on track thanks to match-winning contributions from different quarters – be it all-rounders Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma, as well as young pacer Kranti Gaud.

“But it is very important that we are winning every game. So, are we giving those match-winning performances? Yes, as someone is stepping up on that occasion. So, I think on that page, everybody is there looking forward to winning,” added Sushma, who feels that spin could be the deciding factor in the clash and how India would accommodate Amanjot and Renuka Singh Thakur.

On the fielding front, India have been lacklustre, as seen from their having their lowest catch efficiency (64.5%) among the top 10 teams since 2024. Richa, who boosted India’s score against Pakistan via an important cameo of 35 not out, has dropped 16 catches since 2024, which is more than any other keeper in that period. Yet Verma, herself a seasoned keeper for India in 43 ODIs and 19 T20Is, backed Richa to come good.

“Richa is an exceptional player, and so, even if there are a few lapses in keeping, that's completely okay. I am saying as I am myself a wicket-keeper, and again, wicket-keeping is a thankless job. So, I know that two or three dismissals can be missed in one match. So, that's simply okay according to me, and this is not a concern for the team.”

“If you look at her batting strike rate, you can see that Richa Ghosh is at the top in ODI cricket in the last season, if I am not wrong. So, I think she covers everything. When she is batting so well, then why are we after a few dismissals that are being missed? She did keep well against Sri Lanka, and after that, in the second match (she had fumbles), that's completely okay.”

“This happens with every player, and this is not a big concern, I guess. If you are talking about improvement, what improvement should be made? Yes, gradually, it has come. Also, how long has it been since he has done wicket-keeping?”

Sushma also went on to highlight Richa’s unconventional path to being a keeper. “I have seen her playing from a very young age. She was a fast bowler initially. So, once she came into the Indian squad, even at that time, she did not do wicket-keeping domestically.”

“So, she has come there and groomed herself to be one, and we should be giving credit to everyone who is involved around to groom her, especially (Munish) Bali, sir (Indian team fielding coach). So, I am sure that he must have rectified what could be better. She is just 20-21 (22), has a long career ahead, so many records and milestones to achieve, and win so many trophies for India,” she concluded.

Catch India vs South Africa in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025, tomorrow, Oct 9, at 3:00 pm, LIVE on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network.

--IANS

nr/bsk/