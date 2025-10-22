Women’s World Cup: Plan was to keep stumps in play as much as possible, says Alana King

Indore, Oct 22 (IANS) Australian leg-spinner Alana King has credited a stump-to-stump strategy and collective discipline in the middle overs for keeping England to 244/9 in their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash at the Holkar Stadium here on Wednesday.

Alana, who returned with astonishing figures of 1-20 in her 10 overs, with no boundaries conceded, was instrumental in applying the brakes on England’s scoring. She bowled 41 dot balls, some of which were unplayable, and played a huge part in keeping England’s scoring rate to 26/1 in overs 21-30.

Speaking to broadcasters in a mid-innings chat, Alana said the team had regrouped well following a loose start. "The plan was to bowl at the stumps and keep them in play as much as possible. I'm happy to play that role for the team. Really happy how it has been coming out in the last couple of games. We allowed them to get off to a flyer in the Power-play, and gave too much room to free their arms. In the middle-overs, we bowled well and that's what's great about this group," she said.

Alana also spoke about her dismissal of England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt for just seven, whom she has now removed five times across formats in 2025. "She was a big wicket, as we know how damaging she can be. She is a great player in any format, she has got us in the past, happy to have got her."

With England posting 244/9, King emphasised the importance of finishing the job with the bat and noted that conditions remained manageable for Australia to chase down 245 and go to the top of the points table. "Still, the job's not done; we have to finish it off with the bat. It's not as dewy out there, the communication will be happening between the bowlers and the batters right now. We have a great batting lineup and bat all the way down. Hopefully, they will finish it off, and I can put my feet up."

–IANS

nr/bsk/